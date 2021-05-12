GORHAM — Androscoggin District Ranger Josh Sjostrom, who took up his new post in the White Mountain National Forest early in December 2020, met in person with the selectmen on Monday, May 10.
Sjostrom grew up in Shelburne and Gorham and said he was pleased to be home where he still has friends and family. He started his U. S. Forest Service career as a forestry technician on the Androscoggin. He most recently served as assistant field manager at the Mother Lode Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management in central California.
Sjostrom noted that it is highly unusual for a district ranger to have local roots, but he recalled that the father of his coach and physical education teacher Bill Goodrich, who retired last June after a 37-year career teaching in the Gorham schools, had served about that many years as the Androscoggin District ranger.
The chairman’s discussion with the district ranger focused on the four major trailheads in town that hikers use to access the White Mountain National Forest. Last week, town manager Denise Vallee and Sjostrom took a field trip together to see what this foursome looked like and why they’re among Gorham select board chairman Mike Waddell’s “pet peeves.”
The best of them, Waddell pointed out, is the much-improved Stony Brook Trailhead on Route 16 near the Peabody River Bridge. The parking is sufficient and the signs are in good condition. However, this important recreational amenity is not located on national forest land. Long-term, Waddell said, the underlying acreage and parking lot should be owned by a governmental body: the U.S. Forest Service, the state or the municipality.
He pointed out that there is no dedicated parking for the Mount Moriah Trail which is located at the end of Bangor Street in a residential neighborhood.
Waddell said it would be far better if an adequate-sized parking lot could be built at an alternate site, possibly on or near Route 2 or the pipeline — well away from privately owned homes. The best long-term solution would be for the Forest Service to own the underlying land at the trailhead as well as the parking lot, especially since federal funds are ordinarily available for these purposes, he said.
Waddell also described a complex problem that now forces ATVs, mountain bikers and hikers to mix and mingle in and around the Black Trestle — the former Boston & Maine RR bride over the Androscoggin River at the Mahoosuc Trail.
The town played an important role some 15 years ago, he recalled, in working collaboratively with N.H. Department of Transportation, Commissioner George Bald and the Department of Economic Development, the Trails Bureau, the dam owners and others to replace the then-abandoned wood catwalk with a steel catwalk installed by town workers but paid for by other partners.
Security issues resulted, however, in recreationalists no longer being allowed to cross on top of the dam. Not only is more parking needed on what is state-owned land, but also modifications must be made to the bridge structure itself so that backpackers will no longer have to crawl beneath cross-bracing to get across the river and out onto the trail, Waddell said.
Brookfield is looking to relicense its Androscoggin River dams, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission application process includes a recreational component.
The security concerns resulted in hikers having to walk on the longer rough-surfaced rail trail.
The Pine Mountain Trail is the “most mysterious” of the town’s trailheads, Waddell said.
The property where the trailhead is located has either just been sold or is in the process of being sold by the Gorham Land Company, he explained. The Forest Srevice has an easement on the trail, but Waddell says he is not sure that the Forest Service ever secured rights to the trailhead, which appears to be located in a gravel pit.
Hikers reach this site via Church Street to Promenade Street Extension to the Bear Springs Trail. Waddell urged Sjostrom to take an interest in understanding how the U.S. Forest Servie can preserve hiker access to this popular hike with a spectacular view.
The district ranger said that after being on board for less than six months, he’s still learning the multiple activities that take place on the Androscoggin District. These trailheads have a long history and the Forest Service needs to research the agreements, to see what’s in place, and who its partners are. These are things that the Lands’ staff in the Supervisor’s Office can look into, he said, in addition to talking with local people who are knowledgeable.
“It will take time,” Sjostrom said.
“We’re interested in working with you,” Waddell said. “We’re trying to minimize conflicts between ATVs, mountain bikes and hikers. Long-term, we want to keep recreationalists away from residential neighborhoods. There’s going to be some friction, but we’re going to work at minimizing it.”
Sjostrom said that COVID-19 has resulted in unprecedented recreational levels that national forest land use managers have had to handle that and he recognizes and feels those same pressures. “I’m certain we can work together and share strategies,” he said.
Waddell asked the district ranger to update the board on where the Peabody West Integrated Projects now stands.
Sjostrom introduced the U.S. Forest Service National Environmental Policy Act specialist Johnida Dockens, who had been waiting out of sight on the hybrid Zoom meeting. There is information about the project online as well as how to reach her.
A second scoping period just ended and citizens’ formal comments are now being read and studied. This means, she said, that the Draft Environmental Assessment will likely be issued early in 2022.
After Sjostrom had left the meeting, Howie Wemyss, former Auto Road general manager who still represents the Gorham Land Company at some government meetings, said that he did have on-the-ground knowledge of three of the four trailheads discussed earlier.
The Gorham Land Company owns the Stony Brook trailhead and pays local taxes on it. The family-owned company tried more than a decade ago to interest the Forest Service in buying the parcel, but it was not at all interested at the time. It also owns land in the Bangor Street area, as does Bayroot.
Wemyss said he also is familiar with the rights held by the Forest Service that are associated with access to the Pine Mountain Trail.
Paul Robitaille, chairman of the Gorham Planning Board, discussed his and other planning board members’ concern about the increased flooding and greater velocity on the Peabody River due to climate change.
Sjostrom explained that the Forest Service has some expertise in hydrology, but that it really depends on larger agencies, such as the Army Corps of Engineers. He would be pleased, he said, to come and discuss the Peabody and possible flooding mitigation efforts with the planning board.
