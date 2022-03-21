Select board organizes, makes appointments

GORHAM — Mike Waddell was re-elected chair and Judy LeBlanc vice chair at the select board’s first meeting following the Tuesday, March 8, election.
Yves Zornio, who ran unopposed to fill the vacancy created when then-selectman Adam White opted not to seek a second term, agreed to continue to represent the town on the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District as he has for some 30 years.
The AVRRDD board is in the process of finding a new executive director, he said, since Sharon Gauthier, the longtime executive director retired.
Paul Bousquet was appointed town moderator until March 2023 so that he can not only oversee town and school elections but also the Sept. 13 state primary and the Nov. 8 state general elections.
Incumbent Doug Gralenski gave up his town post after town meeting because he is moving back to his late parents’ house in Shelburne.
Bousquet was elected school moderator on March 8, and he will serve as moderator for both the town and the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District. He will have to run for election in March 2023 should he wish to continue as town moderator.
Brian Ruel, who was appointed to the conservation commission four months ago, was appointed to a three-year term and Steven Malespini was reappointed to a three-year term on the five-member conservation committee, which is chaired by Waddell.
Two water commissioners — Lee Carroll and Ted Miller — were reappointed to three-year terms to the forest management committee, which is also chaired by Waddell. Waddell asked to be reappointed to the trails committee.
LeBlanc agreed to continue serving as the board’s representative on both the budget committee and the economic action committee.
Waddell asked to stay as the board’s representative on the planning board, and Zornio will serve as an alternate. The board is actively seeking to fill a vacancy on the Zoning Board of Adjustment plus two vacancies on its three-person alternate roster.
The board will continue to plan to meet regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
They agreed, however, to change the board’s start times by half an hour. The trio will now meet in nonpublic session from 4:30-5:30 p.m., instead of from 5-6 p.m.
Its public session will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the expectation that meetings last two hours or less.
This change will take place immediately. Town manager Denise Vallee will post all future select board meetings at these earlier times.
The board voted unanimously to update a resolution for the Limitless Playground on the Gorham Common that takes the application to the state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Land and Water Conservation Fund, to the next step in the funding process.
Vallee said the town was credited with money spent before the application process began, modestly reducing its local match commitment to a new total of $83,880 from both cash and in-kind services. The total project cost is listed as “up to $167,760,” with an applied-for LWCF grant of $83,880. The project not only includes accessible playground equipment but also renovating the information booth to accommodate a single ADA-compliant restroom.
The board also voted unanimously to grant permission to extend the hours that OHRVs can remain active in Gorham during three festivals sponsored by Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Two letters were sent to the board by citizens who oppose waiving the town’s curfew, which Vallee said would come to a total of slightly less than seven hours spread over four nights during three festivals in three separate months. The rationale behind the chamber’s request is to allow OHRV operators to ride safely from Berlin-based events to motels and other accommodations in Gorham.
Board members and Vallee spent the remainder of this meeting discussing the challenges they expect to face during the next year: making financially responsible decisions about the disposition of properties that could be taken for nonpayment of property taxes; managing recreational tourism in a way that is not too disruptive to residents; and preparing to hire a new town manager to fill an April 1, 2023, vacancy while ensuring that ongoing projects and initiatives are ready for the transition.
Board members acknowledged that current inflation and rising prices plus ongoing supply-chain issues could require them to be nimble and adjust plans. They discussed hiring an engineering consultant who could advise them on which of the roads need to be repaved at a time when asphalt costs are spiking. They learned that the water and sewer commission believes it likely will not be able to stick to implementing its pipe replacement schedule because of a lack of product available on the market.
