BERLIN — The Berlin school system has been determined by the state to be "in need of intervention" with regard to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The Berlin Board of Education heard from the district's director of special education resources, Martha Miller, on Thursday regarding the district's determination under the federal law, which ensures students with a disability are provided with a free appropriate public education tailored to their individual needs, along steps to be taken to improve the situation.
According to Miller, there are 176 districts in New Hampshire that were placed by the state Department of Education into one of four categories.
Miller said no schools in New Hampshire were judged to be in the lowest category "in need of substantial intervention."
Twenty-six districts, including Berlin, were designated in need of intervention, 104 are in need of assistance, while 46 are in compliance.
Miller said that while the state did not share the names of the other 25 districts in the "need intervention" category, she said from what she has been able to ascertain, some common themes do go with those districts, namely rural communities that have a higher incidence of poverty.
She said the new determination criteria has been implemented post-COVID and is more of an improvement model than the former more punitive model.
Miller went over several aspects relating to students who fall into the special education requirements that resulted in the district needing improvement, including variables like graduation and drop-out rates, and educational environment.
Miller said that the next steps include a leadership team of staff members who will meet periodically to look at the root cause of why the district needs improvement in one particular area and work to improve that area. Miller said the state wants districts to focus initially on one of the indicators, such as graduation rate, and try to achieve improvements in that one area as opposed to trying to focus on every area.
School board members voiced concern that the state was rolling out this new structure following the COVID pandemic as the pandemic caused significant disruption in the normal educational curriculum.
New school psychologist position
In other business, the board voted unanimously to create a part-time school psychologist position.
Miller said between 2011 and 2018, Berlin Middle High School had two full-time school psychologists, but the district went to one full-time person in 2019. However, the workload is too much for just one person and so they have been contracting with an outside agency to assist the school psychologist.
Miller said the district would like to get to 1.5 staff members and said having a part-time person would eliminate the need to pay outside entities to help with staffing issues.
In response to a question by Board Member Jeanne Charest, Miller said that a Ph.D. is not required for the part-time position; only a master's degree is needed.
There was also discussion about the possible increased need for school psychologists' resources, especially in light of recent school shootings.
Graduation requirements waived
The board also approved a waiver of the 20 credit requirement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for some of this year's seniors.
High School Principal Michael Kelley said the waiver would allow certain students to walk this year that might not otherwise be able to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.