GORHAM — Sometimes you do get what you ask for. The state-owned Presidential Rail Trailhead parking lot on Route 2 is now closed to the loading or unloading of OHRVs plus the parking of OHRVs and OHRV trailers each year from May 23 to Nov. 30.
Only 9 days before the annual start of the ATV season, town manager Denise Vallee was delighted to receive a letter dated May 14 from Commissioner Sarah Stuart of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that formally announced her written decision on the town’s request to take precisely that bold action.
“I have, therefore, instructed the Bureau of Trails to close the Route 2 parking lot for the loading or unloading of OHRVs and OHRV trailers from May 23 through Nov. 30,“ Stuart writes. “The Presidential Rail Trail will continue to be used as a multi-use trail, accessible to recreationists including hikers, bikers, equestrians, OHRVs and sled dog training, as well as for winter use. With the closure of the Route 2 parking lots to OHRV users, the DNCR anticipates reduced OHRV activity in that vicinity.”
Stuart praised the participation of select board members, Police Chief Adam Marsh, town manager Vallee, and other town and state officials at the remotely held April 12 public information session. “All the thoughtful and substantive comments expressed that night and the written public comments received were considered,’ she notes.
The Bureau of Trails will now work with the Presidential OHRV Club to update the OHRV trail map and to start a public information campaign to let OHRV riders know that the Route 16 parking lot is open to OHRV use and that the Route 2 lot is not.
Thirteen residents who live near the Route 2 parking lot joined together in March 2017 to file a suit against the town and state. One of them, Abby Evankow, wrote an opinion piece in a mid-Oct. 2017 headlined, “Gorham OHRV Trail Is Noisy, Dusty and Fume-Filled,” that was published in “InDepthNH.org,” an online newspaper.
“The news is full of stories of all the happy ATV riders flocking to Jericho Mountain State Park and lining Berlin’s Main Street,” Evankow writes. “But no one is hearing about the much different scene playing out at the Gorham OHRV trailhead (on Route 2). The problem is simple: this trailhead brings OHRV traffic, along with its noise, dust, and exhaust fumes, right into residential properties.” She compares the people-pleasing principles embedded in Jericho’s Master Trail Development Plan, 2006, that call for ATV trails “to be 500 feet apart from one another “to preserve some sense of solitude for riders” to the noisy reality of having up to 1,500 OHRVs driving up and down Route 2. “There is no 500-foot zone of solitude between (the Presidential Rail) trail and the homes it passes,” she points out. “In fact, the trail is within 45 feet of multiple homes, not to mention their yards, gardens, picnic tables and swing sets.”
The town manager expects that the state’s May 14 decision will make a real difference. “Every effort will be made to ensure that OHRV enthusiasts now use the Route 16 parking area for OHRV trail access,” Vallee said. “In my opinion, this is a workable solution that will benefit the local (Route 2) neighborhood as well as the various recreational users.”
And at least for this coming ATV season, NorthEast Snowmobile & ATV Rentals of Gorham will stage its 2- and 4-person rental ATVs at the base of the cell tower located adjacent to the electric transmission lines and poles not far from the Eastern Depot Restaurant and the state-operated OHRV parking lot.
Both these changes from the summer of 2020 should result in far less noise and disturbance in this small tourist-oriented town.
