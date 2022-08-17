Riverwalk land.jpg
The park area by the Androscoggin River in Berlin that is planned to be part of a Riverwalk trail is seen Tuesday. (WILLIAM CARROLL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Construction of the Riverwalk has been underway since June and Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said it should be completed before winter.

Running along the Androscoggin River from the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the 12th Street bridge, the walk is designed to accent the river and its importance to the city’s industrial past while providing a place for passive recreational activities from fishing and walking to picnicking.

