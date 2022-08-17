BERLIN — Construction of the Riverwalk has been underway since June and Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said it should be completed before winter.
Running along the Androscoggin River from the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the 12th Street bridge, the walk is designed to accent the river and its importance to the city’s industrial past while providing a place for passive recreational activities from fishing and walking to picnicking.
Laflamme said there may be some minor details, like benches and light fixtures, that will be added next year but the 1,400-foot long multi-use trail will be substantially done this year.
The idea of the Riverwalk dates back to 1996 when a masterplan for one was proposed by then City Engineer/Public Works Director James Wheeler.
The city unsuccessfully applied for grants from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
At the time, the city worked with what was then the Northern Forest Heritage Park, which owned much of the land. The park, now known as Service Credit Union Heritage Park, would fall to city ownership including the land targeted for the Riverwalk.
The Riverwalk was incorporated into the planning and design of the Route 16 reconstruction the city undertook in 2016-2018. During that time, the city was successful in getting approximately $1.1 million in grants for the Riverwalk from the N.H. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission. The city is required to provide a 20 percent match but much of that is being met by work the city did as part of the Route 16 reconstruction.
With the money in place, the city hoped to go out for bids in 2020, but the project got pushed back and bids went out this spring. “It’s been such a slow process,” Laflamme said.
The construction bid was put out in two sections and two local firms submitted bids. Ray’s Electric and General Contractors of Berlin was the low bidder on both sections and was awarded the construction work for $1.3 million. The city awarded the engineering contract to CMA Engineers Inc., for $141,880 and authorized payment of $18,152 to HEB Engineers, Inc., to complete the design work the firm had done. The south end of the walk was designed to allow its use as vendor space and overflow event parking for the heritage park. The rotary park area will have a launch area for kayaks and canoes along with a small overlook area for a view up and down the river. Plans call for picnic tables and some tree plantings there.
The design calls for using native scrubs and ground cover along the riverbank to control erosion and to discourage Canada geese from climbing onto the walk. There are also plans to include some artifacts, such as a hydroelectric turbine and a logging bateau, that highlight the role of the river in Berlin’s history. Public support for the project was high with 45 people attending a public meeting in September 2018 to offer input on the project.
Laflamme pointed out that Route 16 is one of the doorways to Berlin and the Riverwalk will add to the attractiveness of the area. The Riverwalk is expected to provide a wide variety of recreational uses for residents and tourists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.