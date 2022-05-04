BERLIN — The city’s long-awaited Riverwalk project was given the green light Monday as the council voted unanimously to award the engineering and construction portions of the project following receipt of a notice to proceed on the project from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
During the city council’s work session, the council approved awarding the engineering portion of the contract to CMA Engineers Inc., with a small portion of the contract going to HEB Engineers Inc. to finish the design portion of the project. The total engineering cost is $156,392, with $141,880 going to CMA and $18,152 going to HEB.
The council also approved awarding the construction portion of the project to the low bidder Ray’s Electric and General Contracting Inc. for $1,362,565.11. The council approved both awards unanimously with Mayor Paul Grenier abstaining from the engineering contract award as his son works for HEB.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said a pre-construction conference could now be scheduled with work hopefully slated to begin soon on the project.
Last week, the council had an extended discussion regarding a childcare project proposed by North Woods Learning Center and AHEAD. The discussion revolved around whether North Woods would be taking over a currently taxpaying property and converting it to a non-taxpaying property. The council had asked representatives from North Woods to attend Monday’s meeting to discuss the particulars of the project.
Laflamme said that in between last week's meeting and Monday, North Woods discovered that the cost of rehabbing the building they were considering in Berlin was far greater than they had anticipated, and they changed their plans to a building outside of Berlin that is currently being used as a childcare center.
As a result, North Woods will no longer be asking the city to facilitate the application of a community block grant.
The council also discussed a proposed resolution to change the speed limit from 50 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour on West Milan Road/Route 110 to allow OHRV traffic to continue along Route 110 all the way to the entrance of Jericho Mountain State Park.
During the discussion, Councilor Roland Theberge asked about issues relating to winter traffic and snowmobiles near and along that stretch and it was mentioned that such a discussion would be a separate issue that would need to be submitted to the Traffic and Safety Committee and determined at a future city council meeting.
The council also reviewed and vote a number of tax abatement requests, as well as several denials.
During the council’s regularly scheduled meeting following the work session, the council unanimously approved two grants to the Berlin Public Library. One was for $2,110.44 from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation from funds established by the Roderick H. Blackburn Designated Fund. The other was for $1,000 from the Children’s Literacy Foundation for a Revive Your Literacy programming grant for the purpose of recognizing the importance of pollinators in the food cycle by establishing gardens with emphasis on raised garden beds or container gardens for small spaces or urban areas.
The council also approved the appointment of Berlin resident Micah Bachner to the planning board and the reappointment of Henry Noel, Karen Collins, Jennifer Lazzaro and Anthony Valliere to the planning board. During the discussion of appointments, Councilor Robert Theberge said he objected to the appointment of Henry Noel because Theberge is a Vietnam War veteran and Theberge objected to Noel’s conduct during the Vietnam War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.