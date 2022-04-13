BERLIN — The city of Berlin is looking to repurpose funds after bids for the city’s Riverwalk project came in significantly higher than estimates.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme told the council Monday the city received two bids on the project and both were a bit higher than expected due to fluctuations in the price of gas and other charges. The two bids were from Lee Corrigan and Ray’s Electric, with Ray’s Electric being the lowest bid.
Lee Corrigan’s bid was $274,453 for the Northern Borders Regional Commission portion of the project and $996,743 for the N.H. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program portion. Ray’s Electric’s bid was $244,879.59 for the NBRC portion and $940,120.41 for the TAP portion.
Laflamme said the TAP portion is from Heritage Park to the pedestrian bridge, while NBRC’s portion is from the pedestrian bridge to the 12th Street bridge.
Laflamme said that based on the lowest bidder, the city would need another $316,829 but is only carrying $190,000 to cover just the base bid without any of the alternatives. Laflamme said the approximately $190,000 the city is carrying includes about $152,000 in segregated funds, $15,000 in the current budget and $20,000 in the upcoming FY2023 budget. Based on those calculations, the city would need another $129,000 from some source to cover the project.
Laflamme said if the city wanted to include all of the project alternatives in the overall project, it would need an additional $315,000. The alternatives include such amenities as benches, lighting, picnic tables and related additions.
Laflamme said the city has several options available to help fund the project. Laflamme noted the city still has $275,000 in its construction loan fund, which could be used for the project. She also said $320,000 had been set aside for the fire department’s flooring repair project but since that bid came in significantly higher than anticipated, those funds could be repurposed for the Riverwalk project.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the way the city has structured its budget it has $600,000 available in infrastructure funds, of which $400,000 is spoken for. He suggested using some of those funds for street repair, adding that the city has funds in the public works budget for street repair that could be pulled out and used for the Riverwalk project as well.
No final decision was made regarding where the additional funds would come from as the final determination would apparently made as the FY2023 budgeting process proceeds.
Brown School Update
Laflamme told the city council that the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority met last week and approved a $500,000 Community Block Development Grant for the Brown School project. The acquisition of the grant was one of the necessary elements to ensure the project with New England Family Housing/TKB Properties was able to move ahead.
Laflamme said the city would still have to wait for the governor and executive council to sign off on the funds, a typical formality in these situations. She said the funds would be available in late June or early July for the project.
The other element in the project moving forward was the passing of 60 days, as a state law gives charter schools a 60-day right of first refusal on potential transfers of former school buildings.
Laflamme said the time period for the charter school administrator to respond had passed so the city can now proceed with the purchase and sale agreement for the property.
Grenier asked Laflamme about qualifications the city had added to the contract regarding requirements for the project and Laflamme said the project would come to the planning board for approval, which would resolve any contracted requirements.
Legislative discussion
At the request of the mayor and councilor Robert Theberge, the council also discussed several pending pieces of legislation currently under consideration in Concord.
Theberge, who also serves as a state representative for the area wanted the council to provide input on the various bills as they come up for debate.
The first bill discussed was Senate Bill 420, which establishes an extraordinary need grant for schools in addition to regular adequate education grants and relief grants. Theberge said under the provisions of the bill, Berlin schools would gain $377,415 in FY2023 and $300,708 in FY2024. He said he would like the city’s support for the bill, which was submitted by Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton). The council agreed to provide a letter of support for the bill.
Theberge also discussed SB227, which relates to death benefits for first responders who die from suicide. The bill would add suicide as a cause of death determined to be work-related and would allow for benefits to go to a decedent’s spouse for instance, Theberge said.
Theberge also asked the council’s position on SB344, which would allow for a quorum for meetings via remote access. The current law requires a quorum to be present physically at the meeting location. SB344 would effectively waive that requirement.
Grenier said he did not think SB344 was a good idea and that members of a legislative body should be present at the meeting location to constitute a quorum, to which Theberge said he agreed. The other council members also agreed with the mayor’s analysis.
Theberge then discussed HB1268, which deals with limiting authority for city council bylaws and ordinances. During the meeting, it was noted that this is one of several bills looking to limit local authority of towns and cities and the consensus opinion of the council is to oppose such measures.
