GORHAM — The state Bureau of Trails is using an excavator to fix drainage and washout issues on the Presidential Rail Trail, starting just west of Jimtown Road.
This stretch of the 18-mile Presidential Rail Trail is also a segment of the Cross NH Adventure Trail (known as the xNHAT), an 83-mile bicycle route through 11 towns from the Maine border to the Vermont border, cobbled together three years ago by an energetic retiree, Marianne Borowski of Glen.
Enthusiastic supporters of Granite State “cycletourism” have donated money to pay for trail improvements, porta-potty rentals and publishing trail maps.
The Bureau of Trails was authorized at a recent of governor and the Executive Council meeting to accept a $6,400 donation from the Cross NH Adventure Trail to rent an excavator to perform trail maintenance on the Presidential Rail Trail.
“Over the years, the N.H. Bureau of Trails team has fixed various issues, as needed, including washouts and floods, but never had the time nor money to include much preventive maintenance,” Borowski explained.
Excavator operator Chris Holt of Dummer, a longtime Bureau of Trails employee, is restoring the drainage ditches along the sides of trail and crowning its surface so that water will run off the trail into these ditches and not down the middle. As Holt completes each segment, he packs down the existing dirt and cinder surface allowing walkers and cyclists to use the trail.
“No materials will be added to the surface since what’s there is good,” Borowski said. “The trail looks wider but it’s not, and its sides will soon grow back. Chris also trimmed back some trees and brush alongside the impressive rock cuts.”
District I N.H. Department of Transportation supervisor Clint Savage of Gorham said he has high hopes that work will continue all the way to the Pinkham B (Dolly Copp) Road on the east end of Randolph, which a Presidential Rail Trail sign at the trail’s Jimtown Road crossing indicates is 4.9 miles away.
Borowski recently had to have a second set of 2,000 Cross NH Adventure Trail maps printed.
That’s because the May/June issue of “Yankee” magazine has a feature article on the Cross N.H. trail: “Going Wide: Biking border-to-border across New Hampshire lets a native son see his state with fresh eyes” by Ian Aldrich.
The exuberant description of the fun that he and three friends had on a three-day bike-packing trek has resulted in a lot of inquiries, Borowski said happily. The story is illustrated by several photographs taken by Corey Hendrickson, including a colorful double-spread taken with a drone near the Pinkham B Road in Randolph.
Although the caption describes the cyclists as riding west on the Presidential Rail Trail, locals will recognize that they’re heading east toward Gorham where they spent the night at Moose Brook State Park.
Information on the Cross NH Adventure Trail is available online at xnhat.org.
