BERLIN — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) was in Berlin Thursday morning to tour the Mason Street bridge, for which Kuster helped secure $600,000 as part of a federal funding project through the 2022 government funding package.
Before touring the bridge, Kuster met with city officials at Berlin City Hall to discuss the funds as well as other requests the city has for a variety of infrastructure projects.
During conversations with city officials, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier told Kuster that the city had to pay nearly $500,000 of its own funding for bridge repairs that were conducted last year. Grenier said the bridge renovation project was being done in two phases with the second phase planned for later this year.
Grenier also said that the city had received a bid for about $400,000 for the second phase of the project and he asked whether the city could reappropriate the additional $200,000 in federal funds from the $600,000 for other needed projects in the city.
Kuster said she would have her staff look into the issue, but that it may be that the additional $200,000 in funds would need to be applied to costs the city already expended on the project last year, which could then free up $200,000 in city funds for other projects.
Grenier also told Kuster about the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant request the city has outstanding for the purchase of a new fire engine. He said the city is at a critical point with its fire equipment and he wondered whether Kuster could help recommend to FEMA that the city’s grant application be approved as it is imperative the fire department get a new engine this year. He noted that the city would probably need to also purchase a new ladder truck as well.
The mayor also discussed the city’s ongoing development of the Route 110 corridor and asked Kuster for any assistance she may be able to provide to help secure funding for that project. He said when all is said and done, the city is looking at a cost in the neighborhood of $10 to $12 million for the project.
Kuster suggested that the city look into applying through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development grant program for funds for the Route 110 corridor.
Following the meeting, Kuster had this to say about the importance of the Mason Street Bridge: “The rehabilitation of the Mason Street Bridge is essential to the functioning of the city’s emergency services and sense of community. Whether it be students heading to school or firefighters responding to calls, the Mason Street Bridge plays an important role in Berlin. I was proud to secure federal funding to advance much-needed bridge repairs and ensure the safety and functionality of this critical infrastructure for generations to come.”
