GORHAM — The Medallion Theater group in Gorham held a reception Sunday for 19 local artists in the opera house immediately preceding the Michael Aronwitt concert.
Paul Schoenbeck of the Medallion Opera House said, “I hope this will be an annual event. The exhibition has been ongoing at the opera house since October and will go on until sometime in January.”
Bill Scolere, one of the organizers of the event, wanted to thank his wife Jean, O’Brian Murphy, Denise Vallee, and Schoenbeck for their help in putting the exhibition together, which took months to organize.
The 19 artists displayed 32 pieces of art from stitchery to pastels and collages.
“The only criteria were that the artist had to be from the North County and the art had to be professionally framed,” Claude Pigeon, one of the exhibitors, said. “By doing it this way we were able to bring out a lot of people who have never been seen before.”
“I think that this exhibition can rank with any exhibition you could see in a professional museum,” Scolere said. “I hope this is just the first of many exhibits and I hope we can bring out even more local people who have never exhibited before. Art is all around us. Art is everywhere.”
Scolere then thanked the 19 artists who exhibited. Fifteen artists and 60 supporters were able to attend the event.
The artists who exhibited were: William Scolere, Claude Pigeon, Deidre Blair, Lorena Jean Scolere, Betsy Hess, Ingrid Graff, Esther M. Leiper-Estabrook, Michele Johnson, Annette Tardif, Tim Sappington, Steve Teczar, O’Brian Murphy, Brendan Leitch, Asa Bronson, Julia Gilmore, Carl lapierre, Elaine Donato, Anette Lemieux, and Deborah Tircuit Ryan.
