RANDOLPH — Voters will be asked under Article 20 at the 2021 annual town meeting to approve designating a donated 102.2-acre parcel as Town Forest.
The town meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, in the municipal building/town garage/fire house. The meeting is being held in an unheated town building on the Pinkham B (Dolly Copp) Road at this unprecedented late date to minimize the transmission risk of COVID-19.
The conservation commission accepted the donation of the 102.2 acres of undeveloped land on the north side of Durand Road from John and Mary Berry at its March 11 meeting, following a public hearing.
The board of selectmen also approved accepting the couple’s gift. But it takes a town meeting vote to add the parcel to the town forest.
The donors bought the land jointly with another couple in 1987 from Jack Boothman’s estate.
“We bought it in order to protect our existing house and 5-acre lot on Durand Road from development above us,” John Berry explained in an email exchange. “The Browns wanted to have a place to build a house, which, of course, they did. Jack’s three daughters (Rebecca, Sara and Susan) also wanted to keep most of the parcel from being developed. There was no town forest at that point. We sold a 5-acre parcel to help pay for the rest of it.”
Buyers David and Monika Eisenbud built their house there.
“The parcel includes a good chunk of the Randolph Mountain Club’s Bee Line path and parts of a couple of other RMC paths,” Berry wrote. “And importantly, although it does not include Crystal Spring, it mostly surrounds it. The old woods road that was put in by the Brown Company and maintained by its successors provides a year-round trail for hiking and cross-county skiing. We’ve kept the road clear of blowdowns and the grass cut. Auvie Kenison did that work and also installed a number of ditches to keep rain from eroding the road.”
Randolph Town Forest Commission chairman John Scarinza noted at the ConComm public hearing that once the parcel becomes town forest land, monies generated from the forest can be used to maintain the land and to mow the woods road every year.
A forest management plan is already in place, and the parcel would be added to the Randolph Community Forest’s stewardship plan.
The upper Carlton Brook is a water source for several houses, and an easement will protect the spring that supplies water to the Berry house. According to the ConComm’s minutes, the town forest will make a payment in lieu of taxes to the town, with the land appraised at its highest and best use.
The Randolph Opportunity Fund, a donor-advised fund at the N.H. Charitable Foundation designed to support conservation projects in Coos County and neighboring communities in Maine and Vermont, is helping to pay the associated legal costs.
The Randolph Community Forest Commission reported additional exciting news in the town’s 2020 Annual Report.
“The Randolph Community Forest, in cooperation with the non-profit Randolph Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service, has been approved for an NRCS grant of $208,443 to improve four perennial stream crossings on the Pond of Safety Road,” the report states. “These crossings, in which large culverts were installed many decades ago, prevent the passage of native brook trout, reptiles, amphibians and small wildlife from crossing from one side of the road to the other.”
The project is designed to remove these old perched culverts and reconstruct the streambed to a more natural condition with new open-bottom bridge structures. The culverts now in place have apparently hampered free fish and wildlife passage for over 100 years.
On-the-ground work to remedy this long-standing condition is expected to begin in late summer with completion slated for 2022.
