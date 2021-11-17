RANDOLPH — The planning board last Thursday discussed the possibility of allowing tiny houses in Randolph.
The first item on the board’s agenda that evening was a public hearing on whether to add the term “tiny houses” to the Randolph land use ordinance.
“Tiny houses are usually small houses under 1,500 square feet, usually built on a trailer chassis. Some are built to be placed on a foundation,” said Scarinza. “This will be the only item to be placed before the town meeting in March. Also, campers that turn into permanent structures that don’t have adequate sewage."
If the proposal that all permanent residences must meet the land use ordinance passes, the board of selectmen could issue a temporary permit to allow the owner to live in a camper trailer or tiny home for no more than 14 months.
Documentation of waste and heating and electrical systems must be provided to the selectmen.
The selectmen would be able to give a temporary permit and could extend that permit while a home is under construction. An RV camper or tiny home would be allowed to be parked on an owner-occupied lot for up to 14 days as a camper or vacation site for the owner or nonpaying guest.
Scarinza said, “What we are basically doing is adding the term tiny home to the current language.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the new language. The new language will be printed on the town warrant to be voted on at town meeting in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.