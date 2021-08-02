BERLIN — The city of Berlin is hosting an interactive public forum Aug. 10 to hear from residents their thoughts on the city’s new master plan, which includes the opportunity to name the city’s 2022 master plan.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the naming opportunity is something new the city is doing as a way to get more community engagement in the project. The winner of the “Master Plan Title Contest” will have the honor of having their suggested name attached to the city’s new plan. The Master Plan Committee will be reviewing submissions and will select the final title, Laflamme said.
As part of the master plan drafting process, the city seeking comments through a number of online feedback forms that can be found on the city’s website at berlinnh.gov/planning-department/master-plan-update-2021. Those interested in filling out the surveys can find them on the left hand side of the webpage under the section titled “online feedback forms for Berlin Master Plan Surveys.”
After clicking on that link, participants will be taken to a page with 10 separate categories where they can answer questions. The results will be given to the city’s consultant for the master plan update, Resilience Planning & Design of Plymouth.
According to Laflamme, the master plan is “a long-term planning document that guides the community’s overall character, growth, development activity, infrastructure investments and land use changes in the community.”
“It provides guidance to local officials making decisions on budgets, ordinances, capital improvements, land-use regulations and other issues related to development, resource protection and quality of life,” she said in an emailed release. “Throughout this process, Berlin will confirm the overarching goals and vision for the city, analyze community issues and opportunities and identify clear actions to achieve the vision and goals that emerge.”
In an interview Monday, Laflamme said the city does refer to the master plan especially regarding such things as capital planning projects. For instance, she said the city’s current Riverwalk project was part of the 2010 master plan.
For the Aug. 10 event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Community College Bistro, Laflamme said participants from the community will be able to interact in a series of stations that highlight different themes pertaining to the future of the city. She said it would be an opportunity to talk and interact with the city’s consultant and city officials to help direct the drafting of the final master plan.
Laflamme said the goal for the city will be to take comments from the event and online surveys and use the information to help finalize various chapters of the city’s master plan, which will eventually be presented to the city council for final approval. She said the goal is to wrap up the entire process by early 2022 with final adoption of the master plan.
During a Berlin Planning Board meeting in July, Liz Kelly of Resilience discussed the agenda for the proposed agenda for the Aug. 10 forum. She said the event will include eight stations residents can visit to provide feedback on a series of four discussion questions.
The questions for discussion are:
• What changes have you seen in Berlin since 2010?
• How and where should Berlin direct new development activity in the future?
• How and where should the city prioritize investments?
• Does this vision statement (the one from 2010) still reflect where Berlin is headed? If not, what is missing from this vision statement? How should it change for 2021 to guide Berlin over the next decade?
Kelly said each station will include large aerial maps of the city to assist in discussing various issues and questions presented.
During the planning board meeting, Kelly went through a five-page presentation that highlighted various issues within the city. The final portion of the presentation outlined the implications for the master plan as follows:
• Integrate key findings developed as part of the Economic Development Action Plan (Camoin) and community profile into the master plan document.
• Develop a unique brand for the Berlin Master Plan so it coincides with its marketing strategy.
• Highlight development opportunities and propose regulatory changes that will incentivize development in desired areas of the city.
• Provide guidance on how the city can build a connected, accessible, diverse and high-quality outdoor recreation system. Explore greenway connections, open space opportunities and community garden sites.
• Create diverse housing solutions for the city’s population.
• Review (in a cursory way) the existing building inventory and infrastructure investment opportunities.
• Identify both short-term and long-term strategies in the master plan to ensure incremental and immediate wins while making regular progress on longer-term projects.
• Embrace tactical urbanism strategies as a way of experimenting while this change unfolds.
Laflamme said Monday that she is encouraging anyone interested in providing feedback on the plan to attend next Tuesday's meeting or to participate in the city's online survey.
