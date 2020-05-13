BERLIN — The public will get a chance to comment at the May 27 hearing on a proposed fiscal 2021 city budget that would reduce the tax rate by 28 cents to $39.54. The city council Monday night voted to present a general fund budget of $35.8 million, a reduction of $2.2 million from the budget presented by City Manager James Wheeler in March. But at least three city councilors said they would like to see a tax rate decrease of $1.
Mayor Paul Grenier stressed that the budget is still preliminary until the council votes to adopt a final budget at its June 15 meeting.
“It’s not the final document. This is not cast in stone,” he said.
The mayor said he and Wheeler went over the budget and made changes based on the council’s review of it with department heads.
Grenier said the council had indicated it wanted to see a small decrease in the tax rate and said they had achieved that. The budget also provides $115,500 to demolition the former Princess Theater building in the downtown. Taken by tax deed, there is concern that the building is not safe and the sidewalk has been cordoned off around it.
The biggest cut in the budget was in the school department appropriation The school board had requested a general fund appropriation of $20.3 million, an increase of $2 million over its current appropriation. The preliminary budget reduces the requested amount to $18.85 million, which is $1.5 million less than requested but an increase of $530,000 over the current budget. The budget also calls for spending an additional $475,500 on school capital improvements.
School department revenues are also up with Berlin expected to receive an increase of $1.8 million in state education adequacy aid and $200,000 in Medicaid reimbursements. Most other departments saw little or no increase over their current budgets.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she would like to see a $1 reduction in the tax rate. Councilors Mark Eastman and Denise Morgan also advocated for a $1 tax cut. Grenier said that would require cutting another $300,000 from the budget.
The council decided it would have a work session devoted solely to the budget on June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.