Princess Theater demolition scheduled for Monday

BERLIN — The demolition of Princess Theater is scheduled to take place Monday.
City Manager James Wheeler said the demolition of the vacant theater and the adjacent building at 8 Main St., is expected to be completed in one day.
While the demolition is underway, traffic will be diverted from that section of Main Street. The detour will route drivers to the intersection of Mechanic Street and Pleasant Street (by Gold House Restaurant). Drivers will be able to access downtown Main Street by driving from Pleasant Street to Main Street on Mechanic Street.
Mechanic Street is currently a one-way street that will be opened up to two-way traffic. Parking on Mechanic Street will be prohibited during the detour.
Once on Main Street, drivers may park and shop and leave normally by traveling north up Main Street as is normally done. Signs and traffic control personnel will be in place to help direct the public.
Once the buildings are down, Wheeler said the contractor will remove the debris from the site. Cross Excavation of Bethel, Maine, was the low bidder on the project, with a bid of $110,000.
The city took possession of the building because of non-payment of property taxes. The building was heavily damaged by fire back in 2003 and the city has been increasingly concerned about the safety of the building and placed barriers to prevent people from walking in front of the building.
