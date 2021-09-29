GORHAM — Police Chief Adam Marsh brought the complaints of residents living on Mill and Bangor Streets to the attention of the Gorham selectmen at its Monday meeting.
After hearing Marsh’s descriptions of potentially inaccessible fire hydrants, the board voted unanimously to authorize the town manager to work with the appropriate town departments, including water and sewer, to remedy these problems.
Complaints near the end of both these residential streets are similar. There is a lack of signs and painted “no parking” stripes on a 15-foot-long span wherever a fire hydrant is located.
Bangor Street runs from Route 2 near the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad track crossing near the Shelburne town line, then dead-ends at the AMC Carter-Moriah Trail, the bulk of which is on the White Mountain National Forest.
Although the fire hydrant on the paved turnaround is easy to see, there is no indication parking is not allowed on 15 feet from it.
The Appalachian Mountain Club’s “White Mountain Guide” includes in its description of the 13.8-mile-long trail that hikers should “only park on the left-hand side of the road, opposite the homes” on this leafy street.
It also points out that additional parking is available at a power line (and the Portland Pipe Line) only a tenth of a mile away.
The “Guide” also provides directions to municipal parking and directions to the footpath from it that hikers can take to reach this trailhead.
Many local hikers regularly use this trail that reaches the WMNF at 1.1 miles, ledges with good views at two miles, and a spur trail to the summit of Mt. Moriah at 4.5 miles.
Bangor Street also has access to a steel cable pedestrian and snowmobile bridge over the Peabody River.
Local swimmers and sports team members’ families apparently park in front of a hard-to-spot hydrant on Mill Street near its dead end at Libby Pool where there is also a snowmobile crossing.
The Libby Pool parking lot adjacent to Mill St. is well-marked with yellow stripes and stenciled white-painted “no parking” signs on the pavement. But vegetation obscures all but the top of the fire hydrant and needs to be trimmed back, the police chief said.
During its recent major repaving project, NHDOT received a green light from the selectmen to use red paint on the curbing to mark the 15-foot-long no-parking area in front of fire hydrants and yellow paint to highlight the town’s many crosswalks.
This innovation has apparently drawn residents’ attention to these same life safety issues on town roads.
The town manager also reported on tentative plans to change the local information that would be placed in the solar-powered H-shaped way-finding information New Hampshire Grand kiosk on the Common located east of the Information booth, now nearly 10 years old. Denise Vallee said she will see if Gorham Historical Society and Railroad Museum would be interested in having those panels that detail the area’s history moved to a new location nearer their museum, located in the historic former Boston and Maine Railroad Station.
Similar kiosks were built and installed, also nearly 10 years ago, in Berlin, Groveton, Colebrook and Twin Mountain. All of them also served as WiFi hotspots. Berlin’s kiosk has been relocated to Jericho Mountain State Park when it turned out that its first location at the south end of Main Street on then-PSNH-owned property was a difficult place for tourists to pull over and park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.