BERLIN — Last Tuesday, the Berlin Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend that the Berlin City Council adopt the Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-28.
Interim City Manager and Community Development Director Pam Laflamme told the board that the Capital Improvement Plan is a tool used for help with budgeting that is created with input from each of the city’s departments. The planning board is traditionally the first entity to approve and recommend the document to the city council.
The capital improvement plan is a 98-page document that includes individualized pages for specific proposed capital improvement projects and the estimated cost of such projects. Each project page also lists the priority of projects in relation to other projects, with priorities being listed as either high, medium or low. Among the projects listed as high priority are a proposed city hall improvement project to repair the roof and HVAC system and improve the elevator/chairlift; several proposed fire station improvements including replacing Engine 1 and Engine 4 and a lease to purchase for Ladder Truck 1; and buying new police cruisers.
Laflamme said this is her first year putting the document together and she realized that there hasn’t been much consistency with how the document has been handled by the various departments. She said she expects the process to be done differently next year.
Laflamme said some projects listed in the plan have been on the list for a long time, such as the downtown snow-melt system. Other projects that carry over from year to year include the housing initiative and equipment replacement for the public works department.
Laflamme told the board that the city council doesn’t necessarily budget for each item listed in the plan, but that the plan is used to help guide creating the budget.
Board member Daniel Whittet asked whether the plan indicates whether the money for each project comes from tax income, bonds or grant funding. Specifically, he asked where the money will come from for the Route 110 sewer extension.
Laflamme said the city has received grant funds for the design of the water and sewer extensions and there have been discussions with the state about accessing infrastructure funds.
Board member Jeffrey Quackenbush asked where information could be found as to whether projects are capital initiative projects or capital maintenance items.
Laflamme said the pages for individual projects would be available online. Quackenbush asked if those pages state whether the projects are related to the master plan.
Laflamme said that the information would be in the individual project sheets.
The capital improvement plan can be found at the city’s website at tinyurl.com/bdctv5n3.
The board heard updates on the site plan review of Phase 1 of a project involving Savannahwood LLC with Bruce Luksza as the agent.
Laflamme said the project sits along West Milan Road and Jericho Lake Road. Laflamme said project developers are working closely with the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails and New Hampshire Department of Transportation as the lot has direct access to the ATV trail system.
Laflamme said the owners are looking to develop a check-in tent, vehicle parking area, Quonset huts for storage, parking and a large training park for ATVs.
It was noted that many ATV accidents happen due to inexperienced drivers and that the Bureau of Trails has been working closely with Luksza to come up with training procedures for new drivers.
In response to a question as to how many machines are anticipated, Laflamme said it is expected for there to be around 300 machines during ATVs season, but that there are also plans to possibly include snow vehicles during the winter months.
