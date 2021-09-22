GORHAM — The board of selectmen said “yes” when Richard Poulin offered to buy a 25-foot-wide strip of land on the north side of the building at 19 Exchange St. in which Nonna’s Kitchen restaurant is housed.
This 2,322-square-foot parcel is located on the south edge of a public parking lot primarily used by the Gorham Recreation Department, explained ex-officio Gorham Planning Board member Mike Waddell to his colleagues at Thursday evening’s meeting. Waddell also chairs the select board.
Poulin, acting as trustee of The Richard Poulin Revocable Trust, paid the town $10,000 to buy the land, which will return it to the tax rolls. He also assumed all costs of undertaking the required minor lot line adjustment. He employed Burke York of York Land Services LLC of Berlin to present the project to the board.
After voting that the application was complete and holding a public hearing, the board voted unanimously to approve the minor lot line adjustment, making the Poulin parcel a total of 0.15 acres.
Poulin also agreed to the board’s condition that a solid fence — either picket or stockade — be installed with the finished side facing town land. As part of this conveyance the paved parking lot must be sawcut 1 foot south of the property line and the pavement removed in order to conform to current setback requirements.
The town still owns additional parking spaces in front of the recreation building, which was, in essence, donated to the town a few years ago.
Waddell said recreation director Jeff Stewart had described the lot as “over-sized” to meet town needs, and the selectmen concluded that helping a local business remain successful would be a good thing to do.
The board voted that as a condition the town would merge its two Exchange Street lots.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a minor lot line adjustment between the properties of John and Paulette Losier of 5 Gorham Road and John Patrick and Brenda Jean Hanley of White Birch Acres, residents of Middleborough, Mass.
The Hanleys sought this lot line adjustment that will make the lot 1.68 acres in size so that they could have a place to park vehicles on the east side of their lot which includes a log home. An existing right-of-way will continue to exist.
According to surveyor Burke Yorke’s notes on the plat, the adjusted area cannot ever be considered a separate lot and must be annexed to the existing parcel.
Michelle Lutz and Victoria Hill of the town’s assessing office reported on behalf of Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza, who was not available.
He told them he will soon inspect the newly opened variety store at the corner of Route 2 and 16 North, paying particular attention to whether its exterior lighting conforms to the town’s dark skies ordinance. The Five Corners Suites, located across the highways’ intersection, is also ready for inspection.
Lulu’s at 397 Main St. has answered a question raised at the last planning board meeting: It does possess a license from N.H. Fish and Game to sell lobsters.
KGI Properties of Providence, R.I., plans to go forward with demolishing the last building at the north end of Mountain View Plaza, the mall it owns on Route 16 North. Apparently, the company does, however, have a retailer that’s looking closely at renting the former Peebles site.
The Gorham Land Company has sold a large parcel on the Imp Trail in the general area of Stony Brook, and Mt. Washington Auto Road general manager Tobey Reichert sought advice on how best to proceed in the assessing office.
Some 20 years ago an engineering firm had detailed plans for a development that did not go forward, although some roadwork was done.
Waddell said that the engineering work will need to be reviewed to see how the passage of time as well as ordinance changes have affected the project.
Likely Reichert will be on the agenda for the board’s Oct. 28 meeting.
A project that is in the early discussion stage near the Tinker Brook extension to the town forest is also likely to be scheduled for Oct 28.
The planning board has also scheduled an earlier work session on Oct. 21 with its planning consultant, Tara Bamford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.