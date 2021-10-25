BERLIN — Even as he fought against the virus that claimed his life, the Rev. Robert Haynes was reaching out to comfort others.
The founder and pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Berlin, Haynes passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20 of COVID-19. Pastor Rob, 54, was well known and respected in the community for helping those in need and was running for mayor.
Just before he was put on a ventilator about two weeks ago, Haynes told an ICU nurse that he knew how hard they had all worked to try and save his life. The nurse told his wife that Haynes held her hand and urged her to trust her faith and not feel defeated and understand that she was where God intended her to be.
“No matter the degree of pain this pandemic brings, because of your husband and his faith, I will wake up every morning and I will continue to fight. In my efforts to save him, Rob saved me and for that, I will be forever grateful,” the nurse told Wendy Haynes.
Wendy Haynes, who serves as co-pastor of the church, said her husband was a man of faith and was moved to serve people and his community because of his love for God.
“Rob was the most loving, selfless, caring man I have ever met. The world should strive to be more like him. He was honorable, full of integrity, and loyal to the end,” she said. “Rob’s desire was to live out his life to represent Jesus to the best of his ability in everything he did and the way he would respond to all circumstances. He was always slow to anger, quick to forgive and always loving,” Wendy Haynes said in an email conversation.
Haynes grew up on a farm in Colebrook and his wife said he joined the Army while a senior in high school because he knew his family could not afford to send him to college. He loved adventure and enlisted as an infantryman and became an Airborne Ranger. He served his three-year term and got out because Wendy Haynes said her husband wanted to “get his heart right with God” before continuing his military career. He joined the Army Reserves and became a drill instructor. He then returned to active duty as a Patriot Missile Crew Member stationed out of Bitburg, Germany.
After a deployment to Operation Desert Freedom, he was sent to Keene as an Army recruiter. In Keene, both he and Wendy Haynes took the training program at the Harvest Christian Church in nearby Peterborough to become Foursquare pastors. The pair helped start Hope Chapel in Keene. He was then assigned to serve as a recruiter in Berlin in 1996 and started a church here.
“Harvest Christian Fellowship of Berlin started in our living room with our three young children at the time,” said Wendy Haynes.
The church quickly outgrew their living room and for a while was in an old building on Main Street. Eventually, they purchased the old NYA Building near Memorial Field from the city.
Wendy Haynes said her husband could see the potential in the rundown property and with a lot of hard work and countless hours, the building was restored to its current state.
Haynes was one of about 200 National Guard soldiers from the Second Battalion 197th Field Artillery deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom, leaving his wife and children behind. In all, Haynes served 22 years in the military and his wife said he received the Bronze Star.
When he returned from Operation Iraqi Freedom, the family moved to the Manchester area to help with a church there. But seven years ago, Wendy Haynes said her husband felt God was calling on him to return to Berlin.
“We felt a calling to Berlin. We love this city and its people,” she said.
His daughter, Savannah Nemiccolo, said her father liked the people here and quickly became part of the fabric of the community.
“No matter how busy he was or what he had scheduled, he would personally make time for those who needed him,” she said.
Wendy Haynes said her husband was brought up to help people less fortunate and he followed that example.
“He would invite those who didn’t have family to join us for all holidays. He would work as hard as he could to get those less fortunate a place to stay, a job to work at, and a meal to eat. Throughout his life he invited many into our home to mentor and help get them back onto their feet,” she said.
At Harvest Christian, they established the largest food pantry in the county, Feeding Hope Food Pantry, to provide food to anyone in need. The church also holds free community dinners three times a month — with the pandemic the meals are all take-out — with church volunteers delivering meals to those who can’t get out.
Working with other religious organizations, Haynes arranged several annual outdoor community dinners as a way to bring people together and build a sense of community. The meals could attract up to 500 people, eating on tables set up on Cole Street, which the city closed to traffic for the event.
Facebook was full of tributes to Haynes and stories of acts of kindness by him. One woman described how she was looking for a church to hold her mother’s service, given that her mother was not affiliated with any religious organization. The woman said Haynes heard about her search and contacted her to schedule it at Harvest Christian.
“'I’ll never forget the kindness he showed, even though he didn't really know me,” she wrote.
Wendy Haynes said her husband decided to run for mayor to be a voice for those who felt unheard.
“He saw all the potential this town has to offer and under the right leadership, he believed this town could thrive and prosper. As a member of this city for so long, he knew the heart of the people,” she said.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, who is running for re-election, expressed his sorrow at Haynes’s passing, saying he deeply respected and admired Pastor Rob.
“He was truly a community treasure and had a huge impact on the lives he touched,” Grenier said in a statement.
Wendy Haynes said family was very important to her husband and he enjoyed his seven grandchildren. Despite being on a ventilator, she said her husband still found a way to send her flowers for her recent birthday.
Coming just days after the death of community activist Guy Lopez, the loss of Pastor Rob from COVID-19 has stunned the local community. Lopez’s family has said he was not vaccinated. Haynes’ family declined to discuss whether he was vaccinated and Wendy Haynes called the question insensitive and disheartening.
“Rob should be remembered by the way he loved the community, loved people and honored God,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.