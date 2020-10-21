MILAN — Family members of the company that supplied and supervised all the steel fabrication work on the Nansen Ski Jump tower returned more than seven decades later to donate to the jump’s restoration.
Peter and Thomas Hussey of Hussey Seating Co. toured the jump Friday and marveled that the steel remains in good condition today. The pair, father and son, presented a $5,000 check to the Nansen Ski Club to help renovate the jump to host future jumping competitions. The check is part of a $25,000 commitment to the project by Hussey, to be paid over five years.
Founded as Hussey Plow Co. in 1835 by William Hussey, the Maine company has gone through a number of makeovers as it has adjusted to changing economic pressures. Its first product was an innovative plow. By the 1930’s, the company changed its focus to building steel fire escapes, bridge supports, structural steel, and ski jumps. Thomas Hussey said Hussey built both the ski lift and the ski jump at Gunstock. And then the company did the Nansen Ski jump.
Peter Hussey’s father, Phillip, was in charge of supplying the steel and supervising the erection of the Nansen Ski Jump. Phillip Hassey worked closely with Alf Halvorson, who was responsible for getting the jump built, according to Halvorson’s grandson, Scott Halvorson.
“I’m sure my grandfather was very close to your father. They were here all the time,” said Halvorson.
Phillip Hussey said the company only did the ski lift work for a short period and switched direction again and got into designing and building outdoor bleachers. Then one of their dealers suggested there was a big market for indoor seating for high school gymnasiums. Hiring an engineer, the company came up with a better design. The family-owned business today employs over 320 people and is a world leader in designing seating for sports and entertainment as well as education. For two years in a row, Hussey has been named one of the best places to work in Maine.
COVID-19 has forced the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump Committee to push back its plans for a jumping competition at Nansen next winter until 2022 after it became clear the pandemic has greatly increased the budget. Halvorson, who serves as committee treasurer, said the project was put out to bid in August but feedback from potential bidders at the pre-bid meeting forced the club to suspend the bidding. Bidders reported that pricing for building materials had increased 60 percent since the pandemic. The committee decided to divide the project in two and go out for bids only for the site work this fall. But there was only one bidder and the bid was still way above budget.
The decision was made to re-evaluate the design, look for cheaper alternatives on some of the pricy items, and seek additional funding. Committee members are negotiating with the low bidder to see if there is some work that can get done this year.
Halvorson said members met this week with staff of the Northern Border Regional Commission, to get its approval to modify the scope and budget. He said the commission, which has awarded the project a $250,000 grant, was agreeable to allowing the club to do whatever parts it can with the money available.
Over the winter, the committee will explore other grants and fundraising options to raise additional money. The plan is to put the project out to bid in the spring and hope for a more competitive bidding environment. Under that scenario, the work would get done in the summer of 2021, allowing for a sanctioned jumping competition in February 2022.
