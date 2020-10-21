MILAN — One of the major forces behind the restoration of the Nansen Ski Jump, Scott Halvorson has been honored with the Ptarmigan Award from U.S.A. Nordic for his work.
The award recognizes individuals who have voluntarily provided time and extra service for the behalf of USA Nordic, its members, and the Nordic sport community.
The citation states that Halvorson has worked for over three years on reopening the Nansen jump. He is a member and treasurer of the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump Committee.
“Scott has visited most Eastern Ski Jump venues and has travelled to many venues outside the Eastern division to gather as much information and insight as he can. Scott has held numerous meetings with NH political and bureaucratic leaders to obtain necessary permissions and funding, while also reaching out to private donors. He helped host winter carnival events at Big Nansen to prime the pump for future public events and has now begun active management of ongoing engineering and construction at Big Nansen in preparation for a meet in 2022. Scott’s boundless energy and enthusiasm has been a primary driver for waking the Sleeping Giant. It is not possible to know how much time Scott has dedicated to restarting jumping at Big Nansen, but it must be nearly a full-time job. Importantly, Scott has also endeavored to meet and learn from as many people in the ski jumping community as possible throughout this project’s life. Scott’s effort to make those connections has been instrumental in his success at Big Nansen.”
Halvorson has a personal connection to the Nansen jump. His grandfather, Alf Halvorson, oversaw construction of the jump back in 1937-38. A major figure in the development of ski jumping and Nordic skiing in the Northeast, Alf Halvorson is in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
Scott Halvorson said he was not a ski jumper but has taken on restoring the jump with a passion. A retired surveyor, he now lives in Pembroke.
(0) comments
