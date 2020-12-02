RANDOLPH — The National Transportation Safety Board has ruled that the fatal collision that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph in June 2019 was caused by the impairment of truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. But the board also found multiple failures of federal and state systems put in place to protect motorists and a disregard for safety by the trucking company contributed to the crash.
“This horrific crash was avoidable at many levels,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. “The pickup truck driver was impaired from the use of multiple drugs. The motor carrier had an egregious disregard for safety and the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to suspend the driver’s license for an offense in Connecticut. There are systems to catch these things and they all failed.”
In an almost four-hour meeting Tuesday, the board found that Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs on the day of the accident when the truck and flatbed trailer it was hauling crossed the center line on Route 2 into a formation of 15 motorcycles traveling east. A blood test later showed six different drugs in his system including fentanyl and morphine.
Zhukovskyy, 24, has been charged with seven alternative counts of reckless manslaughter, negligent homicide and negligent homicide/DUI, as well as single felony counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and reckless conduct. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
Repeatedly during the meeting and at later press conference, NTSB Chairperson Robert Sumwalt and the board members used words like egregious, outrageous and substantial disregard to describe what they called systematic failures with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that allowed Zhukovskyy to be driving despite having both his motor vehicle and commercial driver’s licenses revoked.
Five weeks before the Randolph crash, Zhukovskyy was arrested in Connecticut after failing a field sobriety test and refusing a drug test. His driver’s privileges in Connecticut were suspended. Both written and electronic notification was sent to the Massachusetts Registry but no action was taken and Zhukovskyy’s license was not revoked. An investigation after the accident found over 5,200 out-of-state notifications that had not been processed by the registry. As a result, the state is working to put a system in place to promptly handle out-of-state notifications. The board suggested the issue is not limited to Massachusetts and urged other states to check their procedures for handling out-of-state notifications.
The board also cited the FMCSA for failure to issue Imminent Hazard orders against both Westfield Transport and Zhukovskyy for multiple violations of federal safety regulations. The orders would have shut down the trucking company.
Although Westfield Transport had successfully completed FMCSA’s new entrant safety assurance program in January 2018, it more than doubled the size of the company in the following months. An increase in the rate of violations lead FMCSA to classify the trucking company as a “moderate risk,” the second highest of five categories. The board recommended the FMCSA add another layer of oversight with a lower tolerance for unsafe carriers.
Some of the board’s most scathing comments centered on the actions of Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass., which the board said exhibited a “substantial disregard for federal motor carrier safety regulations” and was a “motor carrier without regard for safety.”
The company was cited for hiring Zhukovskyy without doing a background check and asking for his driving record. In addition to the arrest in Connecticut, Zhukovskyy had rolled over a tractor-trailer in Texas just weeks before being hired by Westfield Transport. At the time of the crash, he was on his first trip for Westfield.
Sumwalt said ironically Westfield called for a background check of Zhukovskyy about one hour after the accident so it could put him on the company insurance policy. The board said Westfield did not comply with federal motor carrier safety regulations, falsified driver logs, and did not have a drug policy. Westfield Transport has since filed for bankruptcy.
The board described the seven motorcyclists killed as victims and said their actions did not contribute to the crash. There were 15 motorcycles riding in a staggered formation with 15 drivers and seven passengers. Thirteen of the motorcycles were involved in the collision, with the trailer hauled by the truck believed to have caused most of the damage.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I., Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured. All were members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club of New England staying in Randolph for an annual meeting the next day.
The board did state that the motorcycle, driven by JarHeads President Albert Mazza Jr., was “very, very close to the center line” and parts of his bike actually crossed the line. Mazza, who was killed, was not wearing a helmet although the rest in the formation were. Mazza and three other drivers were also under the influence of alcohol.
The board said motorcycle safety criteria recommends no more than five to seven motorcycles riding together in formation, less than half the number riding at the time of the crash.
“We are not blaming the victim,” said Sumwalt, stressing the blame for the collision rests with the truck driver.
The board, is recommending all states to adopt a mandatory motorcycle helmet law, noting New Hampshire is one of three states that does not require a helmet. The board said helmets are demonstrated to save lives and reduce medical costs.
“Someone’s freedom to ride without a helmet ends at my wallet,” said Sumwalt.
The final report also recommends all new street motorcycles be equipped with an anti-lock braking system, which help control the bike in a sudden stop. Four of the motorcycles in the group had the systems and two of them felt the safety feature had helped them control their motorcycles in the crash.
The NTSB is charged with investigating significant highway accidents to determine the probable cause and issuing safety recommendations aimed at preventing future accidents.
An abstract of the findings, probable cause, and safety recommendations is available at go.usa.gov/x76Jk. The full report is expected to be published in several weeks and will be available at go.usa.gov/x76tR.
