BERLIN — The mood was upbeat Thursday night as the Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar served its last customers and closed after more than six decades of service. For the past month, since co-owners Joanne and Peter Roy announced they were closing the popular restaurant, it has been jammed with customers.
Patrons came to enjoy one last favorite meal at the Northland, known for its fried fish, chicken fingers and handmade pies. But they also came to say goodbye to a place that has been an institution and a staff many consider part of the family.
“Ever since we’ve announced it’s been crazy busy every single shift … We had to close takeout often early because we couldn't keep up with both. We only have one kitchen for both dining room and takeout. It's been really, really busy,” said Joanne Roy.
Looking around the restaurant, Roy said the last day had probably been the calmest since the announcement.
“Today has probably been the slowest day. I think people are wary that it would probably be too busy,” she said, adding people may also have heard they were out of a lot of food items.
“It’s OK. It’s giving us more time to spend with each other and more time to do stuff.”
The Roys say closing the restaurant has been a bittersweet experience. Peter Roy’s father Lionel Roy and a partner, George Rasys started the business in 1957 as a small burger and ice cream stand. Lionel Roy ran the milk and ice cream business while Rasys handled the restaurant. Peter Roy said he started work in the milk processing plant and eventually took over the ice cream division, producing Northland Ice Cream and selling to regional markets. The ice cream business was sold in 2001 to Hershey’s Ice Cream and Roy served for 17 years as area manager for Hersey’s. Three years ago, he went to work at Northland, where his wife was now running the operation.
Joanne Roy went to work at the restaurant in the 1990s as Rasys was getting older and needed help. Roy said she came from a family of self-employed entrepreneurs so she understood what she was taking on.
“Being self-employed is different from a regular job because when you’re self-employed it’s 24/7. It’s always on your mind. You’re always thinking about it. You’re always living it,” she said.
Joanna Roy said she loves to cook and in the beginning, she cooked at the restaurant but over time moved took over management as both original partners died. She has been cooking again these last weeks.
Describing herself as a very social person, Roy said she has loved the social aspect of running the restaurant.
“I like to interact with the customers and the employees and the vendors,” she said.
Dressed up as Mrs. Claus, Janet Mercier greeted diners and worked to keep the mood festive on the final night. Mercier has worked at Northland 43 years and admitted tears were these past weeks as the staff said goodbye to longtime customers. There were customers who traveled a distance to have one last meal — Joanne Roy said one came from Florida. Other customers went back generations or were frequent diners there. For many, the restaurant and its staff had become like family members or friends.
“We had full support from the community all the time,” said Kate Fitzmorris, part of the restaurant’s wait staff.
While the restaurant was frequently busy, Mercier said the employees managed to have fun. Employees tended to stay for years and many young people got their first work experience in the ice cream parlor.
“We all worked so well together,” said Mercier, whose daughter also worked there for a while.
Working the final shift were Fitzmorris, Michelle Smith, Hannah Rivard, Tammy Leveille and Lisa Cartisano. Fitzmorris has worked at the Northland for 21 years; Smith, 25 years; Leveille, 35 years; Cartisan, two; and Rivard, just one year. The group went out for breakfast together before coming in to work their last shift.
Customers also came for the food. Joanne Roy said three most popular menu items were scallops, haddock and chicken fingers. Their chicken fingers rated third in the state in a recent competition — no small accomplishment when you are located in the northern part of the state. The menu also included turkey and gravy, pot roast, steak, salmon pie, and a highly rated lobster roll. Then there were the desserts — a wide variety of cooked pies, chocolate brownie sundaes and fresh berry pies in season.
The Northland has served as a gathering place for celebrations such as birthday parties, graduations, engagements and for sadder occasions such as funeral receptions. Political candidates also found their way there during the New Hampshire primary. A favorite of the staff was the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who accommodated a request to visit the kitchen.
But while there are lots of good memories, the Roys said it is time for them to step down.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s time for us to get out,” said Peter Roy.
His wife agreed, noting that her husband goes to the restaurant in the morning while she works the evening shift. Their two sons are grown and they have grandchildren to enjoy.
“We feel like we are going to be losing that daily connection with our staff, and with the community, and our customers,” said Joanne Roy. “But then on the other hand, my husband and I are really looking forward to spending more time with our family and ourselves and doing stuff that doesn't revolve around the business all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.