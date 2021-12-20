CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified the first person under the age of 18 years to have died from complications related to COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
According to a DHHS press release, the death occurred in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate.
InDepthNH has reported that DHHS spokesman Jake Leon said, “The death involved a New Hampshire resident. They received care in another state, where they passed.”
The state release noted the child was too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
By September, vaccines had been approved for children between the ages of 12-17 but not yet for those under the age of 12.
“We are all saddened by this loss and give our condolences to the family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It continues to be important for us all to take steps to protect those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, and those who are vulnerable and at risk for severe COVID-19.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control about 800 children (ages 0-18) have died in the United States from COVID-19.
About 25-30 percent of all new infections in the Granite State are occurring in people under the age of 18 years.
Everyone 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and everybody 16 years of age or older who has already completed a primary vaccination series should get a booster dose to have the highest level of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.