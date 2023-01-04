MANCHESTER — The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, on Saturday issued a statement on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, Dec. 31, at age 95.

Benedict’s death was announced by the Vatican. No cause was given. Over the preceding week, the Vatican said that Benedict’s health had taken a turn for the worse “due to advancing age.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.