MANCHESTER — The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, on Saturday issued a statement on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, Dec. 31, at age 95.
Benedict’s death was announced by the Vatican. No cause was given. Over the preceding week, the Vatican said that Benedict’s health had taken a turn for the worse “due to advancing age.”
Pope Francis on Dec. 28 asked those present at his weekly audience at the Vatican to pray for Benedict, who he said was “very ill.”
Libasci in his statement following Benedict's passing said: “Today our vigil comes to a close as we mark the passing into eternal life of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. His faith is made plain for all to read. His many writings, many of which are highly academic and demonstrate the importance of precise language and well-reasoned thinking, and also many spiritual writings that are easy for anyone to understand and appreciate for their simple human touch.
"God sent into the world one who knew simple joys, tragic sufferings and the presence of Jesus crucified, risen from the dead and always among us. As a Successor of Saint Peter, the first pope, His Holiness, our Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, led the flock of the good shepherd through dark valleys of conflict and suffering, to the restful waters of Holy Mass, and green pastures of doctrinal truths explained.
"Completing his life on earth in the quiet simplicity of his later years, our brother has fallen asleep in the Lord. May he rest in the peace of Christ whom he followed in faith and may many come with him and through his example to the joy of Eternal Life.”
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, born Joseph Ratzinger, was elected as pope on April 19, 2005, becoming the first German to hold the title in a half-millennium. He resigned in February 2013, citing a loss of stamina and his “advanced age” at 85, and was succeeded by Pope Francis. He was the first pope in almost 600 years to step down, which he said he did "for the good of the church," living for the past eight years at the monastery on the Vatican City grounds.
As reported in The New York Times, at least 60,000 people were expected for the funeral of Benedict XVI today in St. Peter's Square with Pope Francis presiding. For the past three days, his body lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, where an estimated 30,000 people per day were expected to pay their respects.
The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, comprising the entire state and serving the needs of nearly 210,000 Catholics. For more information on the diocese, go to catholicnh.org/overview.
