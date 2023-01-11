WASHINGTON — The President today signed into law bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Senator Maggie Hassan, and supported by Congressman Chris Pappas, authorizing millions of dollars in annual grant funding to improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavioral health issues. Training includes using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and also empowers police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.

“When there is an emergency, law enforcement officers are often the first ones on the scene, making it essential that they have the training to handle a variety of crises,” Senator Hassan said. “This new law can help law enforcement officers more effectively respond to someone experiencing a mental or behavioral health emergency and de-escalate the situation swiftly.”

