GORHAM — State safety inspectors signed off on the brand-new Gorham Ambulance at 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, allowing the 2022 Ford e-450 to go into service when needed, said Fire-EMS Chief Phil Cloutier.
“We bought the custom-made ambulance from Bulldog Fire Apparatus of Massachusetts,” he said. “We designed and ordered it in April right after the 2021 Town Meeting, at which voters approved spending $198,000 in capital reserve funds.”
To make this happen, the town sets aside $35,000 a year so it can stay on an ambulance replacement schedule.
It took Missouri-based Osage Ambulances longer to make it than the chief had anticipated, however, because of a computer chip supply-chain issue. All its cabinets and shelves, both interior and exterior, were placed exactly as specified, he said.
Its self-contained aluminum “box” is designed so that after an expected 10 years of service on its original chassis, it can be removed intact and then placed on a brand-new chassis, saving the town a substantial amount of money at that time.
The new box stands a little taller than those of earlier vehicles in an effort the manufacturer touts as keeping “the medic in mind,” Cloutier said.
The interior is arranged so that at least one medic can work while seated on a bench next to a securely fastened litter.
The town’s 13-year-old 2009 Chevrolet ambulance was traded-in with some 130,000 miles on its odometer. The older of the town’s two ambulances is now a 2016 Ford e-450; both the town’s ambulances are Fords.
The town’s mechanic at the Public Works Department services the vehicles.
Both ambulances are outfitted with a power-lift system that allows EMS personnel to move heavy patients without straining their backs. An $83,400 federal FEMA grant picked up nearly the entire cost of the two systems, plus associated costs. Grants helped pay for some other needed equipment, the chief said.
On May 1, EMS will regularly put in place some 20-hour shifts, as first recommended by the select board, then by the budget committee, and finally by voters at the 2022 town meeting.
This long shift will run from 6 a.m.-2 a.m., and include sleeping on the premises, Cloutier said.
Three full-time professionals will soon join the three already on the roster. “This new staffing will allow our department to have a faster response time, and it will also allow those whose sleep has repeatedly been interrupted to respond to off-hour emergencies can regain more control over their lives,” the chief said.
Cloutier said more women now fill Fire and EMS positions.
“There are about 45 men and women on both rosters, with, of course, some duplication,” he said.
The Explorers program now numbers 10 male and female youth aged 14 to 20. The Boy Scout program is open to co-ed youth who attend schools in Gorham and Berlin. They meet three times a month on Wednesdays under the tutelage of advisers and staff. After the Explorers have learned some fundamentals, they can accompany department members when they’re responding to emergency situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.