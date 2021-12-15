ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The Nansen Ski Club will mark the 100th anniversary of the first winter carnival here next month with a weeklong festival in January. The highlight of the festival will be the return of competitive ski jumping to the region after an absence of 37 years.
The festival will get underway on Sunday, Jan. 16 and wrap up the following Sunday with jumping as the grand finale.
Nansen Club President Shawn Marquis said the first winter carnival was held in 1922 and was organized by the ski club, which at that point had been in existence since the late 1800s. The Berlin history website states the first winter carnival was held in the Norwegian village section of the city. A ski jump was built on a tract of land owned by Samuel Paine for the carnival and for the next four decades Paine’s Pasture was where ski jumping took place locally.
Marquis said winter carnivals generated a lot of excitement in those days. The first one featured a 100-mile ski relay race between Berlin and Portland, Maine, which drew national attention when one of the worst blizzards to strike New England hit and it took 21 hours to complete the race. Other events included ski jumping, skating races on the Androscoggin River, sledding, and Nordic ski racing.
In recent years, Nansen has hosted a winter carnival with the town of Milan but COVID-19 forced cancellation this past winter. Marquis said one goal is to expand and include more towns in the carnival.
“I really want it to embrace the entire region,” said Marquis.
The anniversary carnival will begin on Sunday, Jan. 16 with an open ski day at its Nordic trail system based at Milan Hill State Park in Milan. The club maintains over 300 km of groomed trails with a wide variety of terrain for all abilities. Marquis said this fall the cub received a $10,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation toward the purchase of a backup groomer. The primary groomer is now 20 years old and prone to mechanical troubles.
The warming hut is closed because of COVID-19, but Marquis said there will be some small bonfires at various locations. There are trails for both classic Nordic skiing and skating as well as snowshoeing.
One new event is a snow sculpture contest. People are encouraged to create a snow sculpture and send a picture of it to the club. Pictures will be posted on social media.
On Friday, Jan. 21, there will be the burning of the greens at the Tondreau parking lot in Berlin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marquis said the Tondreau parking lot is a central location in Berlin and is a perfect site for a blazing fire. People are asked to deposit their Christmas trees there for the burning.
One popular new event at the Nansen winter festival has been the Art Sled Rally and that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Big Nansen Jump site at high noon. This is an opportunity to get the creative juices flowing to create some crazy sleds to slide down the lower portion of the landing hill. Marquis noted that the work done on the landing hill of the big jump has created the best sledding hill competitors could expect.
“It’s for kids of all ages even up to adults,” said Marquis, adding that there will be cash prizes to the winners. Judging will be based on creativity.
The anniversary carnival will close on Sunday, Jan. 23 with the return of ski jumping to the site but on the new 39-meter and the 10-meter “small hills.” In the morning, there will be jumping on the 10-meter beginner hill by area youth. But in the afternoon, there will be an Eastern Ski jumping competition with amateurs from ski clubs all over the East competing on the 39-meter hill. Organizers are expecting as many as 40 jumpers.
The Friends of Big Nansen Ski Jump have been working since 2015 on restoring the 85-meter Big Nansen Ski Jump but the cost of the restoration has risen to meet modern safety and design standards. COVID-19 has also led to an increase in the cost of steel and other supplies. Realizing the big jump would not be ready for use this winter, the group turned its attention to getting a 39-meter hill for high school level competition and focused on drawing a new generation of jumpers into the sport. The new 39-meter hill is to the right of the Big Nansen Jump where there once was a similar jump. There will also be a 10-meter bump jump formed out of snow for beginners.
The Friends are now meeting at least twice a month as they work out the logistics of hosting the jumping event including traffic control, parking, security fencing, judges, registration, and signage. A sign-up sheet is on the club’s webpage for people interested in volunteering — help is needed for parking and to help shuttle jumpers to the top.
Planning is also underway to store snow for the jumping competition. The group has arranged to collect snow and store it at the Milan airport and other sites throughout the region. There are also plans to make snow if there is not enough natural snowfall.
More information on the Nansen Ski Club can be found at skinansen.com.
