By NANCY WEST, InDepthNH.org
Mayors from eight cities — from Berlin to Manchester to Claremont, Somersworth and beyond — have again appealed to Gov. Chris Sununu for help assisting unhoused people after a tragic holiday week that saw two homeless people die and a woman give birth in a tent during freezing cold weather.
“The state of New Hampshire’s systems of care for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness are not meeting the needs of communities across the state and are contributing to a statewide homelessness crisis,” the mayors wrote in a joint letter Tuesday.
Sununu’s office released a statement just before 4 p.m. Tuesday:
“The tone and misleading content contained in the Mayors’ letter is disappointing considering the team approach that is so important on an issue as critical as this. The state has made unprecedented investments to address this issue and continues to identify additional pathways working through the Continuum of Care mode,” the statement said.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, who signed off on the letter, said while Berlin does not have as large a homelessness problem as Manchester, homelessness is a statewide problem that has been greatly affected by in the opioid crisis and the state must work with municipalities to resolve it (see related story).
In the letter to Sununu, the mayors pointed to inadequate state services for individuals experiencing substance use disorder, mental illness, chronic health conditions, histories of trauma, and incarceration as all substantial factors contributing to homelessness in New Hampshire.
The family of Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave birth in a tent in Manchester on Dec. 26 at about 12:30 a.m. recently criticized services in New Hampshire.
She is the adoptive daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and retired Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley.
“As in many states, the mental health system in New Hampshire is broken. The state hospital used to have 2,500 psychiatric beds,” the Eckersley family said is a public statement last week. “Now there are less than 200 for more than 1.2 million citizens and the state was forced to eliminate another 48 beds this fall because of staff shortages. Without adequate inpatient beds for crisis, treatment and stabilization, a state mental system fails.”
The mayors made four immediate requests of the state to help mitigate harm and loss of life during this winter in New Hampshire:
1. Immediately increase the number of emergency shelter beds statewide.
A. Request New Hampshire National Guard staff facilities, if non-profit partners are unable to adequately assist.
2. Make additional shelter for women available.
For this purpose, the City of Manchester is requesting the temporary use of the state-owned Tirrell House located at 15 Brook St. in Manchester.
3. Provide medical respite care to individuals experiencing homelessness when released from the hospital.
4. Provide additional shelter and resources for homeless youth.
In addition to the requests for direct assistance to local communities dealing with a surge of homelessness, the mayors are calling for increased collaboration, transparency and accountability for state programs dealing with homelessness and associated issues including:
1. Provide a public statewide emergency operations plan for the winter.
2. Make information about statewide warming stations public and shareable.
3. Provide regular updates to municipalities on outcomes provided by Emergency Shelter Service Providers and Certified Recovery Houses that are registered through the N.H. Coalition of Recovery Residences.
The mayors said the ongoing opioid epidemic is also exacerbating homelessness in the state.
“Recent data from American Medical Response shows that 35 percent of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua were unhoused,” the mayors wrote.
Although the recent publicized Christmastime tragedies occurred in Manchester, homelessness is a statewide issue as more than 4,500 New Hampshire residents will experience homelessness at some point this year, according to the mayors.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of individuals statewide who have experienced unsheltered homelessness has almost tripled, and in 2022, 95 unsheltered individuals have died.
The mayors reminded Sununu that in November 2020, all 13 of New Hampshire’s mayors wrote a letter to him stating that “homelessness is a crisis experienced by each of our communities that needs to be a top priority addressed at the state level.”
“Two years have passed since this letter was received, and there has been no improvement in collaboration with local communities in addressing homelessness in New Hampshire,” the mayors wrote.
They said Sununu declined a meeting with New Hampshire’s mayors last month to discuss the impacts of the end of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which ran the risk of sending hundreds of low-income Granite Staters into homelessness.
“Evidence shows the best way to address homelessness is through the ‘Housing First’ model that prioritizes providing individuals experiencing homelessness with permanent, supportive housing, regardless of their sobriety, mental health or other factors that contribute to housing insecurity.
“Everyone needs safe and stable housing, and New Hampshire communities are unable to provide adequate support without active assistance from the state.”
The InvestNH program, which requires developers to make units affordable for those at 80 percent of AMI, and only requires affordability for five years is a start.
“However, the state must also invest in permanent supportive housing that incorporates treatment for trauma, mental illness and substance use disorder.
The letter was addressed to Sununu, Health and Human Services Commissioners Lori Weaver and Associate Commissioner Christine Santaniello.
It was signed by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, Franklin Mayor Jo Brown, Dover, Mayor Bob Carrier, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Claremont Mayor Dale Girard and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer.
