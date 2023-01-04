Paul Grenier.jpg

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier

BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said Manchester should not be the only city in New Hampshire that is so heavily affected by homelessness. Other New England cities need to help in an effort to reduce homelessness, which he said the opioid addiction crisis contributed to.

Speaking to a Berlin Sun reporter after the Jan. 3 Berlin City Council meeting, Grenier said unless something is done, “Manchester will continue to be the collection point for the homeless.”

