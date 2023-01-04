BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said Manchester should not be the only city in New Hampshire that is so heavily affected by homelessness. Other New England cities need to help in an effort to reduce homelessness, which he said the opioid addiction crisis contributed to.
Speaking to a Berlin Sun reporter after the Jan. 3 Berlin City Council meeting, Grenier said unless something is done, “Manchester will continue to be the collection point for the homeless.”
Homelessness is a municipal issue and a moral issue, Grenier said.
A case in point, he explained, was when the Sanford, Maine, police drove a woman in need over the border into New Hampshire and left her unassisted in Manchester. Grenier called that an immoral thing to do.
In Berlin, he said, there is some homelessness but it “is not egregious to the level of Manchester.”
Municipal leaders need to work with the governor to resolve this statewide problem.
On the matter of money to solve it, Grenier cited the money that came to the state from big pharmaceutical companies deemed responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis.
New Hampshire, through Gov. Chris Sununu, would have been better served by having that multimillion dollar settlement be distributed through the New Hampshire Municipal Association instead of the governor’s office.
The state retained 88 percent of those funds and gave municipalities the remaining percent. What the cities and towns received was not enough.
Homelessness and the opioid crisis are intertwined, Grenier noted.
Cities and towns, especially Manchester, need more help from the state to resolve this issue.
