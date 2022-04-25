CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission shortened its timetable for drafting a legally required Master Plan, thanks to the “above and beyond” extra effort of its counsel, K. Allen Brooks, senior assistant attorney general in the state’s Department of Justice.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who chairs the commission, said in the interest of commission members maintaining momentum, Brooks had volunteered to collate and organize the comments they had made on a wide range of summit issues during their last two meetings: March 4 at the Cog Railway’s new Maintenance Building and on March 25 meeting at the AMC Highland Center.
Last Friday’s meeting was held in the recently expanded Pope Memorial Library on Main Street in North Conway.
The commission consults and advises the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources on the management of the summit property owned by the state.
Rep. Karen Umberger of Kearsarge was not present because she was chairing a Finance Committee meeting in Concord; former state Rep. Paul Ingersoll of Berlin was also not on hand.
Brooks said that after he compiled members’ comments, he realized that it really “lent itself to becoming a draft master plan.”
He added photographs, a table of contents and the statutory language that lists the minimal requirements that must be included in a 10-Year Master Plan for the 60.3-acre Mount Washington State Park.
Bradley handed out two versions of the Brooks’ document. One had brackets around sentences in which member agreement had not been reached as of March 25, as well as an indication that Brooks himself had added a sentence or two either to provide a bridge or to fill in something inadvertently overlooked.
Communications representative Drew Scamman of Townsquare Media said the Brooks’ draft was well-laid out, and attorney Jack Middleton, who represents the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory, said the DOJ attorney should get “a vote of thanks.”
Howie Wemyss, representing the Auto Road, said he had a lot of questions after his first read-through and that he’d underlined a number of statements that needed clarification.
Chris Thayer, representing the Appalachian Mountain Club, said he’d like to see the draft section on the environment be revised to emphasize that the state park is part of a much larger landscape of the nearly 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest which operates under its own 2005 Forest Plan, including administrative changes and amendments.
“The Mt. Washington State Park is not in a silo; it’s surrounded by the WMNF,” Thayer said.
Director Phil Bryce of the state Division of Parks and Recreation noted that the document should list all the legal interests and leases in the park and also use the division’s legal name. Although the draft document emphasizes cooperation between the summit partners, there is also competition for tourist dollars, he said, noting that the state’s parks are self-supporting, except for its hefty capital projects.
The document places a greater emphasis on the natural environment as well as all partners understanding their stewardship responsibilities, Wemyss said. He urged that a baseline inventory be made of current summit conditions.
“A lot has changed over the last 100 years, and a lot of cleanup done,” Presby pointed out.
State capital dollars may have to be appropriated to pay for the professional expertise required to do an up-to-date science-based inventory of the summit, Bradley said. A public/private funding effort could be launched, Wemyss added.
The state Natural Heritage Bureau, which keeps records of known locations of rare plant species and natural communities, is particularly concerned about invasive species on the summit, Bryce noted.
Visitor surveys are essential to better understand what members of the public want when they travel up to the Mt. Washington summit by foot, in a Cog train or in vehicle on the Auto Road, Thayer said.
“To understand the ‘visitor experience,’ we will have to think outside the box, possibly by using online digital techniques to collect current data,” he added. “This is ‘their’ mountain; it’s a public resource.”
Citizen activist Jamie Sayen of Stratford pointed out that although the Commission’s membership is designed to provide broad representation, there is no voice for the “nonhuman” alpine species of flora and fauna. He said he would like to have independent environmental assessments of the summit flora, fauna and climate completed before the master plan is officially adopted and before the Coos County Planning Board for the Unincorporated Places accepts an application to permit the Cog’s proposed Lizzie’s Station on its fee-owned right of way.
“There are limits to nature that are nonnegotiable,” he said, adding that human behaviors can damage the health and sustainability of a fragile environment.
State park summit visitors, Bryce said, do have the opportunity to learn about environmental ethics and to gain an understanding of the very special places on top of the state’s 4,000-footers, leading them to recognize the special nature of the state’s high-elevation peaks. The draft document also addresses how today’s technologies could be used to increase visitor awareness and also to access science-based interpretive materials.
Other area residents interested in becoming informed enough to register their thoughts and concerns included cartographer Larry Garland of Jackson (not representing AMC), Conway Historical Society treasurer Gary MacDonald of Conway, and Mt. Washington Observatory board officer Rob Kirsch.
Two public master plan review meetings likely will take place before September — at dates and locations still to be determined.
