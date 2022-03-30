BRETTON WOODS — All 11 members of the Mt. Washington Commission or their designees, plus some summit partners and employees, gathered at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center on Friday, March 25, to hold a special meeting designed to maintain the momentum needed to complete a draft 10-year master plan by year’s end.
The last approved master plan dates back to 1971.
Commission members completed discussing a written “Summary of Comments” that was generated from a single page of long-range vision statements that each member submitted early last month in a “bulleted” format to clerk Torene Tango-Lowy.
Tango-Lowy and Allen Brooks, senior assistant Attorney General of the state Department of Justice, compiled and thematically grouped the vision statements into a seven-page list of 115 items. T
he public was also invited to send in statements.
Half the list was discussed at the commission’s last meeting on March 4 at the Cog Railway’s new maintenance facility. That day, most were identified as areas where there is consensus; the rest were adjudged as requiring further discussion. A few items were marked as "future action agenda" items.
At last Friday's meeting, the chairman, District 3 Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, reviewed the previously-discussed list and how commission members had rated each item, confirming that Brooks and Tango-Lowy had accurately understood what members had said.
A consensus was reached on March 4 that the master plan should ensure that the park would continue to be a “must-see” visitor destination; that the summit should be managed so that all partners are successful; that goals, objectives and tactics would be set forth in detail; that a high-quality mountain experience would be maintained that respects the mountain’s uniqueness; that there would be recognition that the summit and state park are iconic and emblematic of the Granite State; that the mountain’s flora and fauna, its facilities and its history are recognized; that there’s a coordinated approach to addressing the capacities of buildings, of sewage, waste, energy and water systems, and of transportation modes to accommodate the full number of visitors expected or permitted; that there’s greater understanding that the state-owned summit is cared for, managed by, and maintained by the state Division of Parks and Recreation, within the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Two statements, however, were marked as needing further discussion. One was: “The alpine environment of the summit and the surrounding landscape is restored, protected and preserved.”
In an italicized side note, Brooks pointed out: “restoration projects can cause potential conflicts.”
Another statement marked as needing more discussion is more complex: “Summit infrastructure systems incorporate the quality and capacity needed, to the maximum extent possible: to provide all summit visitors with the opportunity to observe and experience the environment; and to maintain the quality of the summit environment in perpetuity in consideration of the number of people and vehicles that will visit the summit.”
Other consensus statements included: “the general public is included in the planning process; all partners contribute to success and ultimate outcomes; the partners recognize their interdependence but respect their independence; commission members trust and respect one another; the value of the critical (summit-related) scientific research of both the Mount Washington Observatory and the AMC are recognized and maintained; and commission members recognize that when all summit entities work together, all will benefit.”
At the March 25 meeting, Bradley, assisted by Brooks, picked up the list’s discussion where commission members had left off three weeks earlier with consensus statements about educational outreach and educating visitors about the summit’s unique scientific, botanical and geological aspects. Although everyone was eager to favor protecting the environment, finding the precise language to describe what is achievable on a long-used site proved difficult and that item was marked as needing more discussion.
WMNF Supervisor Derek Ibarguen suggested changing the arc of the conversation to focus on “sustainability.”
Commission member Drew Scammon of Townsquare Media, who represents the communications interests, pointed out that the vision statement that calls for the number of towers to be reduced, with some uses now housed in the Yankee Building to be relocated off the summit, would be a big setback for the company for which he works. Townsquare Media holds the grandfathered WHOM-FM Mt. Washington license that the FCC would likely not want to see relocated, he explained.
There are a total of 17 communications site leases or agreements on the summit: seven commercial, six federal and four state. The total projected annual current income is about $425,600, according to a draft prepared by Brooks.
A lengthy discussion ensued when the statement “provide for winter access” came up. Commission member Parks Director Phil Bryce pointed out that the park is always open; it is not fenced, and there are no barriers.
For safety reasons, however, the Sherman Adams Building is not open to hikers unless there is an absolute medical emergency, he said.
Park staff can respond to a medical emergency within the park’s boundaries, but they are not trained in search and rescue, Bryce explained.
Snow and rime ice and the accompanying high winds are truly extreme; it’s difficult to envision what a dangerous environment it can be, said Mt. Washington State Park manager Patrick Hummel.
Although most hikers are prepared, fit and dressed appropriately, a few are not, he said.
A consensus was reached that the master plan should not encourage winter hiking to the summit.
As the commission went through the list, they often changed the opening word of statements from “ensure” to “explore” or “assess.”
Over lunch, AMC staff science researcher Georgia Murray had presented the surprising results of research on relative temperature and snowfall changes at AMC Pinkham Notch and the summit.
After commission members had completed discussing the “Summary of Comments,” environmental activist Jamie Sayen of Stratford sought permission to speak from the chairman.
Sayen, who in 2017 published a nonfiction book about Groveton: “You Had a Job for Life: Story of a Company Town,” told commission members he would like them to hold off writing a master plan that calls for changes to be made until the summit’s entire ecosystem had been studied and a comprehensive environmental assessment completed.
He asked that all forms of natural life be inventoried and that scientists be asked to predict how climate change will likely affect the summit.
Sayen concluded his remarks by pointing out that human aspirations can exceed the land’s ability to absorb their activities.
A few days before delivering his “ask,” Sayen had an op-ed published in the March 23 InDepthNH.org online news outlet: “Cog Railway Development Proposed atop Mt. Washington.”
In addition to adamantly opposing the Cog’s proposed Lizzie’s Station project on its privately-owned land outside state park boundaries, he listed the website of an online petition against its development.
Because an update on the Cog Railway’s Lizzie’s Station proposal was listed as item 4 on the Commission’s agenda, an audience of some 40 people had turned up to hear it in the AMC’s large meeting room.
It thinned out, however, when it became clear that there no new information was available.
