New Hampshire National Guard members John Blair of Andover and Audrey Munro of Thornton prepare a Black Hawk helicopter for viewing by the public after it landed last Friday at Berlin Regional Airport. About 100 Milan residents, including schoolchildren, lined up to inspect the helicopter and talk to Guard personnel about training and rescue plans at the airport. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Berlin Regional Airport Manager Maurice Leveille, Berlin Mayor and Airport authority chairman Paul Grenier and National Guard Maj. Gen. David Mikoladies, the Adjutant General of New Hampshire at the greeting for the National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and crew. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
A New Hampshire National Guard Blackhawk helicopter lands at Berlin Regional Airport in Milan last Friday for meet and greet with local residents. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Milan schoolchildren and residents line up to inspect the Army national guard helicopter at Berlin Regional Airport last Friday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
MILAN — An enthusiastic crowd of Milan residents and Milan village school children greeted the New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopter when it landed at Berlin Regional Airport last Friday morning. The Guard brought the helicopter to the airport to give town officials and residents of Milan, as well as members of the Berlin Regional Airport Authority, a chance to learn more about the helicopter and how it will be used if the Guard builds a facility there.
The Berlin Airport Authority has been considering a lease agreement with the New Hampshire Air National Guard to have facilities and keep a helicopter at the airport.
Currently, all of the N.H. Army Guard aviation operations are based in Concord. The National Guard Black Hawks fly out of Concord to do high-altitude training in the White Mountain National Forest. With a base in Berlin, the National Guard could increase its efficiency. It would also increase their response time in support of rescue operations and saves the state money as well.
While waiting for the helicopter to arrive, Airport Manager Marcel Leveille and airport authority member Eric Grenier spoke with the Sun about plans to keep a National Guard helicopter at the airport.
Leveille and Grenier emphasized the rescue portion of the Guard’s duties.
Leveille was at the airport when a National Guard helicopter recently brought in the recovered body of hiker who had died in the mountains and was greeted at the airport by a hearse to be taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
“It takes 40 minutes for a Black Hawk to make the trip from Concord,” Leveille said. “I wonder if they had been here, could they have reached her in time?”
The crowd of over 100 people greeted the Army personnel. Children climbed in the helicopter and asked questions.
One retired veteran who had experience in Black Hawk helicopters was overheard telling two young men the details of the helicopters and his own experiences.
The helicopter landed a few minutes after its 9:30 a.m. estimated time of arrival and was greeted by Leveille and Berlin Mayor and Airport Authority chairman Paul Grenier.
Maj. Gen. David Mikoladies, the Adjutant General of New Hampshire, climbed out of the helicopter to meet them.
Leveille said he thinks the proposal of stationing Black Hawk helicopters at Berlin Regional Airport is a good idea for both parties.
Leveille said, “This will be a good thing for the area, especially for search and rescues. They (the National Guard) will be doing lots of training in the area, which prepares them for areas like Afghanistan. The guard will also bring revenues to the airport, which will make us self-sufficient. By having the Black Hawks here, it may get these young people interested in aviation.”
Mayor Grenier said: “This project of siting the National Guard here will be a significant addition to the airport it will make the airport completely self-sufficient. This another instance of working with the federal state and city and town governments to make this the Berlin area a self-sufficient area.”
Mikoladies said: “This is a great day and a great opportunity for people to see what the people of the Air National Guard do for our communities. This is a good partnership; it helps us support the North Country and search and rescue. I think it is a win-win.”
When the lease is signed and the National Guard hanger is built it will be on the opposite side of the runway from Friday’s landing site and the hanger will be fenced off.
The site will be manned only when training or conducting rescues Training schedules will be distributed to the Milan selectman and the Berlin Regional Airport Authority.
Rescue flights can happen within a moment’s notice and at all hours.
