MILAN — An enthusiastic crowd of Milan residents and Milan village school children greeted the New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopter when it landed at Berlin Regional Airport last Friday morning. The Guard brought the helicopter to the airport to give town officials and residents of Milan, as well as members of the Berlin Regional Airport Authority, a chance to learn more about the helicopter and how it will be used if the Guard builds a facility there.

The Berlin Airport Authority has been considering a lease agreement with the New Hampshire Air National Guard to have facilities and keep a helicopter at the airport.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.