Snow is melting at Laura Lee Viger Community Gardens Park Wednesday afternoon. The park was a topic of discussion Monday at the Berlin City Council meeting as the site of a possible memorial to long-time area volunteer Guy Lopez who passed away in October. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
BERLIN — Area residents representing several local entities were attended the Berlin City Council meeting Monday night to discuss with the council a proposal to recognize Guy Lopez, who died in October in some way for his volunteer service to the community.
A dedicated volunteer noted for his extraordinary contributions to the local community, Lopez died at 70 after a month-long battle against the COVID-19.
For years, Lopez had dedicated his time volunteering to help beautify Main Street and city parks, donating time at food drives and serving on various boards and organizations.
Granite United Way representative Laura Boucher originally suggested the possibility of renaming one of the parks in town after Lopez, but Grenier said he was not a proponent of changing park names for people.
Boucher then discussed the possibility of placing a memorial bench in honor of Lopez in one of the parks, but Grenier suggested placing a pavilion at Laura Lee Viger park, which those in attendance thought was a good idea.
Grenier suggested those in attendance come up with plans for a pavilion and then return to the city council at a later date to discuss them.
