BERLIN — A crowd gathered on Main Street last Friday night to dedicate a memorial bench and water fountain to the late Guy Lopez for his years of volunteer work to better his adopted city.
Speaker after speaker detailed how Lopez could be found loading food at the N.H. Food Bank mobile pantry, weeding and raking the downtown as part of the Day of Caring, helping out at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and raising money for United Way.
“If there was a need in the community, you'd be sure that he would be among the first to show up. He was also very involved in matters that would make his own community better and stronger, no matter what those might be, “ said White Mountains Rotary President Ben Belanger.
Lopez passed away from COVID-19 last fall at age 70. Born in San Diego, Calif., he grew up in the Portland, Maine, area and moved here when he was working for McDonald’s management before taking a job at the local paper mill.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he first met Lopez around 1993 when both men worked at the mill and were active in union affairs. Lopez served as a board member for the local United Way and was also on its community impact committee and Grenier said he saw firsthand how hard he worked to get employees to participate. The mayor said Lopez got a 90 percent participation rate from the mill employees, which he noted is unheard of in the world of charity.
The mayor said when there was a need for volunteer manpower, Lopez was there, and his passing has left a big hole.
“The effort that he put into this community wasn't halfhearted. He gave it all,” Grenier said.
Granite State United Way Regional Manager Laura Boucher said Lopez was an incredible volunteer who could always be relied on to help with the Day of Caring, assist with a food drive, serve meals at the Harvest Christian community cafe or unload a truck for the weekend.
“Guy embodied what dedication to community means and his legacy will continue to live on in the lives of those he helped,” Boucher said.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson said he got to know Lopez through his volunteer work at the hospital and serving on the Rotary with him.
Peterson said Lopez had an amazing capacity for giving as well as a zest for living.
“He gave freely without any thought or expectation of return. He was truly an inspiration and he's inspired multiple generations to do the same … I never once heard him say an unkind word about another human being. And I think that's just the way he was,” said Peterson.
Don Piper of Nicoletti Memorials said he and his son Eric were pleased to help with the planning and design of the memorial and get the work done. Piper called Lopez his friend and recalled his outgoing personality and gift of gab. Engraved on the bench is the saying Lopez had on his vanity license plate, “HiGuy.”
Representing the AVH Auxiliary, AVH Senior Director James Patry said the compassion Lopez showed the people he served was an inspiration, treating volunteers and employees with respect and with kindness.
Belanger noted that Lopez loved to ski and golf and a recent golf tournament in his memory raised over $5,000. He said that money will be used to purchase ski equipment for the Berlin and Gorham schools to allow kids to try the sport. Belanger also read letters from U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
Lopez’s daughter, Alexa Anderson, recalled as a kid going with her Dad while he ran errands. She said he would stop at the union office for about 45 minutes, then go to the United Way office because it was in the same building, and he would spend just under two hours there, then he would have some people to meet over selling tickets or volunteering.
“If there was an event in Berlin or even northern New England that involved volunteering, he signed up for it,” Anderson said.
She said she and her sister Andrea Lopez really appreciated the tribute paid to her Dad.
“And we just really hope that it can inspire kind of the next generation to continue volunteering and to continue to do this work in Berlin,” Anderson said.
Belanger noted the irony of dedicating a memorial bench in the downtown to Lopez, “because sitting down during a Day of Caring was something we all wanted to do and not something that he would ever let us do. So, it's fitting that we will now be able to have a place to rest and know that he's quietly telling us to get back to work.”
