BERLIN — This Memorial Day, the city will recognize its veterans with a newly realigned Veterans Memorial Park that now holds the Spanish American War Monument, as well as memorials or markers for all the country’s wars.
On Monday, Mayor Paul Grenier will unveil a new granite sign designating the park. The sign is a donation by Korean War veteran Maurice Mailhot, who spearheaded the project for VFW Post 2520.
The motive for the project stemmed from conflicts that arose late summer 2020 over political rallies held near the monuments and children climbing on them during the rallies.
Local veterans groups said the park around the monuments is considered hallowed ground and should not be used for political party rallies, protests or advertising. But others noted it is public property and has been used for political rallies and events in the past.
To resolve the dispute, it was decided that the monuments would all be relocated on the lower end of the park and the upper half, near the gazebo, would be available for public events including protests and rallies. There was also a desire to move as many of the city’s war memorials as possible to the park.
The VFW established a committee to oversee the realignment of the monuments. Mailhot was selected as chair and Peter McGillen was the only other member.
It was decided that the Civil War monument would be moved from its location next to the gazebo and placed behind the new sign to keep the monuments in chronological order.
The World War II memorial would be moved 14 feet to make room for the Spanish American War monument. The more complicated and difficult project was moving the Spanish American War monument from its location near Community Field to Veterans Park.
The project became a labor of love for Mailhot. A 90-year old Army veteran, Mailhot served four years in Korea and said he was in every major battle of the war. He survived with two Purple Hearts and a Korean ribbon with four Bronze Stars.
His first job was to take measurements of the park and establish the locations for the monuments being moved and for the new memorial he was donating. The goal was to get the project done for Memorial Day.
Once winter hit, the pair approached business owners seeking help, and Mailhot said 33 different business donated supplies and services to the project.
“I felt like a beggar at the end,” he said, describing the extensive assistance the project received from the business community.
When the ground at the park started to thaw, Mailhot could be found there most days, digging by hand the base for the new sign and digging around the monuments that were to be moved.
“I’ve been digging here for three months,” he said.
The most complicated part of the project was moving the Spanish American monument, which consisted of a face plate screwed into a huge boulder with a metal eagle on top.
The eagle was removed so it would not get damaged during the move.
Mailhot dug all around the monument, only to discover when they tried to move the rock that it had been placed on a cement base.
Mailhot got the Water Works department to use its jack hammer to break up the cement base. Then he had to get it moved.
Bobby Chapman offered to help but realized his equipment could not do it and enlisted Lee Corrigan to transport it the quarter mile to the park earlier this month.
This Tuesday, the Civil War monument was moved into place by Don and Eric Piper of Nicoletti Memorials with a front loader and driver from Caron Building Supplies.
It has been a lot of work for Mailhot but for him the reward is knowing that his fellow veterans are not forgotten.
“When I’m gone there will be something here to show we cared about our veterans,” he said.
