Master plan committee reviews proposed vision plan

BERLIN — Members of the Berlin Master Plan Committee and several residents got to see the proposed vision plan for the city’s new master plan Tuesday evening, as well as give input regarding the vision plan and future land use for the city.
Representatives with Resilience Planning & Design LLC of Plymouth, N.H., who have been working closely with city officials on the master plan were present to present the vision plan as well as receive input from community members.
Steve Whitman with Resilience said Tuesday’s meeting was meant to be a work session where Resilience could discuss the proposals and determine if those proposals fit what the city is looking for.
Resilience representative Liz Kelly presented the draft vision plan, which included six core areas of focus for the city’s new master plan.
The six core areas include: Preserving what makes Berlin unique; investing in public infrastructure; broadening the tax base through development and redevelopment; revitalizing downtown; supporting and expanding tourism and outdoor recreational activities and improving community health and well-being.
Whitman said a vision plan is one of the two things required under New Hampshire law to be part of the master plan, with the second part being a future land use plan.
Before presenting the vision plan, Kelly said the city and Resilience had a contest to come up with the proposed name for the new master plan. Kelly said they received 15 submissions for a proposed name and the committee selected “From Trees to Trails to Thriving Community,” which was well-received by those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
As part of the presentation on the vision plan, both Kelly and Whitman discussed preparing the master plan in a format that uses more of a thematic approach.
Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said she favors using a thematic approach as opposed to the current approach, which simply breaks out the master plan into several categories as a thematic approach would be easier for potential developers and those providing funds for city projects to read and comprehend. Laflamme said the current master plan is very long and difficult to navigate at times and that by structuring the document based on themes it would be easier to share with those individuals the city is working with on future projects.
Whitman said a thematic approach would structure the master plan based upon the six core principles and that those principles could be easily linked together.
With respect to preserving what makes Berlin unique, Kelly focused on remembering and honoring Berlin’s rich cultural heritage and industrial history, harnessing Berlin’s grit and resilience and maintaining Berlin’s close-knit community while welcoming visitors.
Planning Board and Master Plan Committee member Ted Bosen suggested using the words fortitude or strength of character instead of grit to use in the master plan as he felt those words better encapsulated people in Berlin.
Under the investment in public infrastructure core principle, Kelly said that would include strategically planning and investing in things such as roadways, sidewalks, utility lines, municipal buildings and other related facilities.
With respect to broadening the tax base, the focus would be on developing downtown, and areas along Route 16 and 110, as well as increasing the diversity of housing options available in the city.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several members of the audience spoke regarding the need to invest heavily in restoring Berlin’s downtown area.
Later in the portion of the meeting relating to the future land use plan, Kelly asked residents to help her draw on a map of the city, focal areas for future development and the vast majority of the residents spoke about downtown as being the most critical area for development. When Kelly asked about adding Route 110 or other potential areas, most residents said a plan was already in development for the area around Route 110, especially in the north end of town and again focused heavy attention on downtown.
The majority of the meeting involved several residents proposing development to downtown, including new restaurants, shops and the potential use of downtown buildings for housing. There was also some discussion about making downtown more pedestrian-friendly, a point which was already included in the draft vision plan, but which Kelly and Whitman made specific notes about during the meeting to add more detail to include in the proposed plan.
Under the supporting and expanding tourism and outdoor recreational industries, the draft vision plan included language about expanding the ATV/snowmobile user base as well as market and expand other outdoor activities, such as biking and hiking activities.
Resident Cam Bradshaw said she felt that too much focus was on ATVs and other recreational activities needed to be considered as well.
Whitman said he wondered whether the city had reached or was reaching a tipping point with respect to ATVs and whether a focus on other areas might be something the city might want to look into.
The final core principle, improving community health and well-being was defined fairly broadly, encompassing job opportunities, housing options and things like health care and other services to be provided to the community.
Following the presentation, Kelly and Whitman said they would now go back and prepare the draft master plan over the next couple of months, which is anticipated to be provided to the committee in February for further discussion and approval. The process so far has included several months of discussions, including various points of public input and Whitman said there will be continued opportunities for public input as the process continues.
