MILLSFIELD — A Massachusetts woman was injured when she lost control of her ATV on Newell Brook Trail in Millsfield on Oct. 29.
N.H. Fish and Game reported they responded to a 9-11 call of the crash along with Errol Fire and EMS personnel.
The victim was identified as Tracy Calitri, 61, of Danvers, Mass.
Calitri was traveling east in a group of ATVers shortly before 5 p.m. She reportedly told officials the sun was in her eyes so she took one hand off the ATV’s steering column to shield them.
Traveling with one hand on the handlebars, her ATV struck a rock and veered sharply to the left. With only one hand on the steering column, she was unable to control the ATV and it struck another rock, sending Calitri and her ATV off the trail and into a tree.
Calitri, who was not wearing a helmet, was loaded onto the Errol Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and then subsequently transported to the Errol Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Due to the potential severity of Calitri’s injuries, a call was placed for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team’ helicopter.
The DHART helicopter met the Errol Ambulance at the Berlin Airport and transported Calitri to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fish and Game said the investigation of the crash has shown that operator inexperience and inattention are the leading factors in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this incident.
N.H. Fish and Game reminds all operators to ride within their limits and be mindful of certain intrinsic hazards that come with operating OHRVs.
