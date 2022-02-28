BERLIN — When students return from vacation next week they will no longer be required to wear masks in school. Gov. Chris Sununu last week ended mask requirements in public indoor locations including schools.
While local school officials were planning to move into the “green phase” later in March, those plans were upended by the governor’s decision. Both SAU 20 and 3 will comply with the governor’s order and students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks.
White Mountain Community College ended its mask requirement Monday but will continue to use other tools such as social distancing and small grouped classes. At the weekly Androscoggin Valley COVID group meeting Thursday, College President Chuck Lloyd said leadership will be considering when to open the campus back up to the public.
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said masks are now optional for staff and residents at the state prison but the department will continue to follow data trends and guidance on prevention measures.
Federal regulations require mask in health-care facilities, and North Country Healthcare issued a statement that it will continue to require masks in all its facilities including Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the AVH Professional Center in Berlin and the North Country Healthcare Outreach Clinic in Gorham. North Country Healthcare said wearing masks will ensure the safety of its patients, providers, nurses and staff. Hospital officials said AVH expects to revise its visitation policy soon.
Masks are also required on school buses and on Tri-County Community Action Program’s transit buses because they are under federal authority.
The loosing of COVID-19 restrictions comes as reports of positive cases of COVID-19 are dropping.
The state Friday reported 529 positive cases and said there was an average of 290 cases per day for the prior week, a 27 percent drop from the previous seven-day period. Coos County had 44 active cases and Berlin registered five positive COVID-19 cases.
At last Thursday’s meeting of the COVID-19 group, AVH officials said there were no COVID patients admitted to the hospital although a few went through the emergency room.
Officials reported testing had dropped off dramatically.
Coos County Family Health Services reported its testing clinics last week showed a marked decrease with a total of four positive COVID-19 cases across all its clinics. CCFHS reported one staff member out with potential COVID-19 symptoms.
CCFHS is running a pediatric vaccine clinic for kids, ages 5-11, on Thursday, March 3, at its Pleasant Street clinic by appointment.
On-site Medical Services is also running a fixed vaccination site at White Mountain Chalet in Berlin, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; no appointments necessary.
The COVID group continues to recommend residents get vaccinated as one of the best ways to protect people from severe cases of the virus.
