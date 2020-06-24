By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The state is allowing nursing homes to have outdoor visits and the two nursing homes in Berlin are scheduling visitors.
The Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin began allowing visits last Thursday and St. Vincent De Paul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center followed on Friday.
The Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown just began visits Wednesday.
The administrators of all three nursing homes said the guidelines they must follow are very comprehensive and time consuming and require additional staff time. But they also agreed that seeing residents visiting in-person with family and friends after three long months of isolation is worth the work involved.
“It is a glorious thing to bring back,” said St. Vincent de Paul administrator Jeffrey Lacroix. “Actually hearing the laughter again and seeing the smiles is something that was missing.”
Lynn Beede, administrator of the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, said they worked hard during the three months to provide ways for residents to communicate remotely with family and friends, arranging phone calls and buying extra tablets to allow them to connect over conferencing software. But she said seeing residents having visits is “heartwarming.”
Her counterpart at the Coos County nursing home in West Stewartstown said the visits mean “a great deal to the residents. Although many have been able to see their loved ones through the window, this is the first opportunity in months for them to feel like they are actually able to be with them,” said administrator Laura Mills.
The state guidelines require an outdoor space with room to maintain 6 feet of spacing between all parties. All parties, including residents, must wear face marks and sanitize their hands before and after visits and after touching their face or face mask. No more than two visitors are allowed per visit and visitors must be over 12 years of age.
The state also requires appointments and visitors must go through a two-tiered screening process. Visitors will be screened for symptoms and risk factors when they call to schedule a visit. They will be screened in person, including having their temperature taken, when they show up for their visitation.
The state requires the visits to be monitored to insure the guidelines are followed. Lacroix said staff monitoring the visits will be discreet and try to provide as much privacy as possible.
St. Vincent de Paul has set up visiting stations in its outdoor gazebo and covered patio. Half hour visits are scheduled daily from 9. a.m.-3 p.m. with an hour between visits to provide time to disinfect the outdoor sites and transport residents. During weekdays, St. Vincent can do 12 visits per day but on weekends the number drops to six because of staffing constraints.
Beede said they are scheduling 20-minute outdoor visits on the patio, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Right now, they are not offering any weekend visits.
At the Coos County Nursing Home in West Stewartstown, visits began Wednesday. Mills said they are doing 30-minute visits on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, allowing for 15 visits a week.
Both Beede and Mills said their nursing homes are starting out slow as they get a system down and know how much time is required. They expect to expand hours in the future.
Lacroix said staffing is an on-going issue and COVID-19 has added to the shortage. Some staff stopped working because of the virus or child care issues and health care facilities are now not allowed to share health care workers.
The visits add to the work load with five pages of guidelines on scheduling, screening, transporting residents, additional sanitizing, and monitoring visits, But Beede said the visits are so important to residents, they will find the needed staff.
“We are going to make these visits happen,” she said.
Lacroix agrees on the need for residents to see family and friends. He said the residents have been quieter and some showed signs of depression as a result of the social isolation. He said it has been amazing to see the change in overall demeanor once visits resumed.
Mills said she hopes future guidelines will relax some of the restrictions in the nursing homes.
“Not only are the residents missing family, they are also really missing the group activities, group dining, and just being able to go into a neighbor’s room and sit on the bed to visit,” she noted.
Mills noted health experts have predicted a second surge of COVID-19 in the fall.
“We will do this as long as we can and then it may be back to the visits through the glass,” she said.
“It is very difficult to foresee the future on this,” Mills said.
