BERLIN — Gov. Chris Sununu said dental offices around the state could reopen as soon as of Monday. But at Coos County Family Dental, Dr. Julia Hadley-Kapala said she expects the process of expanding beyond emergency services will be gradual and depend on the availability of personal protective equipment.
Since mid-March, Coos County Family Dental limited its practice to emergency cases because of COVID-19. The office is handling cases that truly cannot wait, such as broken or infected teeth. No cleanings, small fillings and other preventative measures have been done.
From seeing 40 to 50 patients a day before the pandemic, Hadley-Kapala said the office is now handling 10-12 emergency cases daily and is working with a skeleton crew that includes her and two dental assistants. The remainder of the eight-person staff has been laid off.
Coos County Family Dental was not alone in restricting its practice to emergency cases.
Dentists across the state voluntarily limited their work to emergency procedures in March based on recommendations from the N.H. Dental Association and the American Dental Association.
The goal was to treat emergency cases to keep them from overburdening hospital emergency rooms. Some dental offices shut down.
Hadley-Kapala said how fast her office expands to see non-emergency patients will depend in part on being able to get an open supply line to PPE for both staff and patients, including surgical N95 face respirators for the staff.
Dental practitioners face some of the highest risk for the coronavirus as they work in people’s mouths, sometimes with high speed instruments that produce an aerosol that goes into the air.
Asked about the risk, Hadley-Kapala said infection control is always part of the mind set for a dentist. Coos County Family Dental has a state-of-the-art sterilization center and she said sterilization of rooms and equipment is standard procedure.
Beyond those standard measures, she said the practice has already taken steps to limit the risk and exposure for both staff and patients.
Patients are screened over the phone to determine if they have any symptoms or have traveled lately. Temperature screening are taken at the door of both staff and patients. She is avoiding aerosol-generating procedures and has increased the use of the air filtration system in the office.
Hadley-Kapala said the new guidelines will require patients to wear a mask into the office and be screened again. She said spacing will also be part of the guidelines with one patient allowed in the office at a time.
Coos County Family Dental treats all emergency patients even those who have not been prior patients of the office. As part of Coos County Family Health Services, the office has a sliding fee discount program.
“We’ve sort of become the safety net for everyone,” Hadley-Kapala said.
She noted that a lot of elective and preventive work has been postponed over the past two months and she said she expects it will be months before the office is working at full capacity as the re-opening will be gradual.
“The longer it goes on the bigger the bottleneck we’ll see once we can start seeing them,” she said, noting it could take years to get caught up.
“I think this is going to have a permanent effect on dentistry,” she added.
While excited to see the office getting back to more preventive work, Hadley-Kapala admits to being a bit nervous.
She said it will be a different work environment than before because appointments will be spread out to maintain safe spacing. She hopes to bring the remainder of the staff back to work on other projects.
When she came to Berlin in 2018, Hadley-Kapala had no idea that just a few years out of medical school she would find herself managing in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” she said. ”We’re taking it day by day.”
