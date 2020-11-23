BERLIN — A $50,000 grant award announced by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program on Thursday, Nov. 19, will allow the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society to restore the massive Maynesboro Stud Barn, one of two Brown Company barns at 137 East Milan Road.
The nine-bent, eight-bay post-and-beam barn is 126 feet long, 50 feet wide and 52 feet tall.
“The LCHIP award will enable the Historical Society to rehabilitate an integral part of this country’s early Arabian Horse industry and Berlin’s logging history,” explained Historical Society director Walter Nadeau.
The project involves changing out 2,300 square feet of weathered or aging shingles and scraping, cleaning and painting the entire barn with two coats of white paint, plus re-glazing and painting all 36 glass pane windows, most of 6-over-6. An extensive exterior drainage system, designed by HEB Engineers, will also be installed around the entire barn to remediate long-term moisture problems.
Interior work will also be undertaken at the historic barn, including structural repairs that include replacing the last nine missing wind braces, as well as replacing 400-square-feet of floor boards in the hayloft and another 300 square feet on the main floor.
“The barn was built between 1899 and 1912 by W.R. Brown,” reads a 23-page assessment prepared earlier this year by the Bedard Preservation and Restoration LLC of Gilmanton updating its original work completed 20 years ago. “It originally housed Arabian horses and become one of the biggest and most important Arabian horse farms in the country, responsible for a blood line of about 16 percent of all Arabians in the U.S."
The barn was moved about 1,700 feet to its current location in 1947 to become part of the Brown Company Farm. It was used by Berlin’s largest employer, Brown Company, to house many draft horses, which called for storing some 450 tons of hay each year.”
During the 1960s, as logging became increasingly mechanized, horses were no longer stabled there.
The city of Berlin acquired both barns with 5 acres of land on Sept. 5, 1985, from the James River Corp., a Brown Company successor.
From 1974 until 1990, Theatre North held many performances there. “At that point, the building was only used sporadically until it become desolate and was deemed to be unsafe,” the report notes.
In 1990, under the state-sponsored “Cornerstone Initiative,” this barn and the smaller on-site Thompson Barn were listed as one of the city’s 21 cornerstone sites.
A decade later, in November 2000, a condition report was completed by Stephen Bedard of Gilmanton as part of the N.H. Preservation Alliance Historic Barn Grant Program.
The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society had begun taking care of the building the previous year in 1999, and the barns were listed on the N.H. State Register of Historic Places in April 28, 2003. The non-profit organization was deeded the barns, along with 2.83 acres, on May 29, 2003.
“Upon arriving on-site in 2000 it became quickly obvious that the barn was in dire straits,” reads Bedard’s 2020 executive summary. ”While the concrete foundation was in surprisingly great condition as well as the general barn frame itself, the roof was in such poor condition that all focus and funding had to be concentrated on it.”
With a $57,000 LCHIP grant in place, the failing wood-shingle roof was replaced in 2004 with a standing seam metal roof.
Since that first initiative, Berlin and Coos County Historical Society has raised an additional $60,000 to complete the vast majority of the work required.
“This could not have been accomplished without the help of one of the best and most devoted volunteer groups that I have seen,” Bedard explained. ”Today, the barn houses the historical society’s collection of tools, early fire pumpers, artifacts and an extensive and outstanding collection of the history of logging in the area.”
The historical society will tap into its carefully husbanded savings account, generated at barn sales plus gifts and memberships, to meet LCHIP’s required 50 percent match.
Additional fund-raising is also planned; donors are encouraged to send donations, large or small, to BCCHS, P.O. Box 52, Berlin, N.H. 03570.
“Once this work is done, we’ll move into our stewardship phase that will allow us to maintain this building for future generations,” Nadeau said.
In 2014, LCHIP awarded $24,000 for stabilization work on the 120-foot-long Thompson Barn. “We also received $16,000 from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund and $1,000 from businesses and individuals,” he recalled.
This year, LCHIP awarded a total of $4.1 million in grants to support natural and historic resource project in nine of the state’s 10 counties.
Coos boasts two unusual LCHIP riverfront projects in Shelburne and Northumberland.
The Shelburne Riverlands project of the Bethel-based Mahoosuc Land Trust, designed to protect a series of 22 islands and 12 mainland parcels on the Androscoggin River, received a $125,000 LCHIP grant.
A $400,000 LCHIP grant will help launch The Nature Conservancy’s effort to protect 752 acres of the Gray Mist-St. Pierre Farm in Northumberland. This latest Nature Conservancy project builds on its past success in conserving critical habitats along the Connecticut River.
The Gray Mist project includes more than 8 miles of river frontage, 380 acres of floodplain forest and wetlands, 400 acres of prime agricultural soils, comprising a critical wildlife link between the Twin States. The Nature Conservancy also plans to launch an unprecedented effort on the property to restore 250 aces of floodplain forest and riparian habitat, believed to be the largest in the state’s history.
LHCIP grants were also awarded to other Coos projects: $61,500 to the town of Stratford for the Stratford Grange; and $12,500 for the Pittsburg Historical Society in Pittsburg.
