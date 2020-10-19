Following up on concerns about funding decisions by the Northern Border Regional Commission, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster held a virtual meeting last week with commission staff as well as state and regional officials to discuss ways to bolster future applications from northern New Hampshire.
A federal-state partnership that awards funding for economic and community development in northern New England, the commission recently awarded $4.4 million in federal funds to New Hampshire projects.
In the recent funding round, no grants were awarded in Coos or Carroll counties, despite a number of applications including requests from the communities of Lancaster and Gorham.
The issue was raised with Kuster during her August tour of Coos County and in turn U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter to NBRC Federal Co-Chair Harold Parker on behalf of the entire New Hampshire federal delegation.
The letter cited the work done by the state’s congressional delegation to increase by funding and reach of the program. It went on to add that by neglecting Coos and Carroll counties, “the NBRC us endangering the region’s capacity for improving high-impact community economic development projects that are vital to the region.”
In closing, the delegation asked what actions the NBRC will take to make sure funding is fairly distributed across eligible counties and how it will work to help develop strong projects.
Last Wednesday, Kuster met with commission staff as well as representatives from North Country Council, the town of Lancaster, AHEAD, North Country Educational Services and the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
In a release issued after the meeting, Kuster said: “As our state continues to grapple with the unprecedented health and economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBRC can play an important role in New Hampshire’s recover. I deeply appreciated the opportunity to speak with these champions of the North Country, and I look forward to our continued work together to ensure all Granite State communities succeed and thrive."
Originally, only organizations in Coos County and northern Grafton and Carroll counties were eligible to apply for the funds allocated to New Hampshire through the NBRC.
But when the program was reauthorized in 2018, Belknap, Sullivan and Cheshire counties were added to the service area. In the recent funding round, 26 N.H. applications were submitted and eight were selected for funding.
The Monadnock Economic Development Corp, the N.H. Department of Administrative Services/Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission and town of Jaffrey each received $1 million grants.
