CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.
Kudrick, 50, who is identified as being from Norwell, Mass., was arrested Wednesday on one felony count and three misdemeanor counts related to wrongful voting for submitting a voter registration form containing false material information and then voting in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.
Kudrick was booked by Concord police, according to the Attorney General’s director of communications Michael S. Garrity, who also confirmed it is the same Kudrick who is named in the town’s lawsuit over short-term rentals.
The case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a town vote in 2021, when residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town.
Kudrick, a short-term rental owner, defeated the town in Carroll County Superior Court. The town appealed and now the case is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The charges filed against Kudrick on Wednesday are for violations of RSA 659:34,I(e), Wrongful Voting, a Class B felony; RSA 659:34, I(a), Wrongful Voting, a Class A misdemeanor; and RSA 641:3, I(b)(2), Unsworn Falsification, a misdemeanor.
The felony charge, RSA 659:34, I(e), alleges that Kudrick voted in a New Hampshire election when he was not qualified to vote, specifically, because he was domiciled in Norwell, Mass.
One of the misdemeanors alleges that Kudrick submitted a voter registration form containing false material information regarding his qualifications as a voter, specifically, stating that his domicile was Conway, N.H., when it was in fact Norwell, Mass.
Two misdemeanor charges allege that Kudrick made false statements in filling out and submitting election paperwork, which bore warnings against providing false information, by claiming that he was domiciled in Conway, N.H., when he was domiciled in Norwell, Mass.
Class B felony charges carry a penalty range of 3½ to seven years in prison and a fine of up $2,000. Class A misdemeanor charges carry a maximum penalty of up to one year of imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
Additionally, pursuant to the New Hampshire Constitution, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state’s election laws shall lose the right to vote in this state.
The allegations are merely accusations. Kudrick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Kudrick did not respond to a request for comment.
The Sun asked the New Hampshire Attorney General’s deputy general counsel, Myles B. Matteson, how Kudrick came to the state’s attention.
“Our office received a complaint on our Elections hotline alleging that Mr. Kudrick voted in Conway but was not domiciled there,” said Matteson. “We initiated our investigation after receiving that complaint.”
The case is being prosecuted by Matteson and attorney Matt Conley of the Election Law Unit.
The investigation was conducted by investigator Anna Brewer-Croteau.
