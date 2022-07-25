Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney is asking the N.H. Food Bank for an update on its plans to establish a food warehouse/distribution center in the North Country.
The N.H. Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, is the Granite State’s only statewide food bank.
In a letter to Thomas Blonski, the head of N.H. Catholic Charities, Kenney (R-Wakefield) noted that over a year ago, he and then state Sens. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton), Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), and Bob Giuda (R-Warren) had raised the issue of the need for a permanent food warehouse in the North Country for the Food Bank to better serve its needs.
He said with food, oil and gas prices up tremendously, the need for a well-stocked distribution center is even greater than a year ago.
“It’s an active process,” said Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Liponis, explaining that they have been looking for a suitable building in the region for close to two years. She said the non-profit examined a couple of potential buildings but for a variety of reasons they didn’t work out. She said the organization currently has a prospect that they are hopeful will be suitable.
While a warehouse would definitely be a benefit, Liponis said the lack of one hasn’t stopped the Food Bank from carrying out its mission in the North County.
“It certainly hasn’t held us back,” she said.
In fact, Liponis said the Food Bank has increased its presence in the North Country. Two years ago, Christy Langlois was hired as its first North County Food Systems Coordinator. Over the past three years, the Food Bank has increased the pounds of food distributed in Coos County alone by 350 percent according. It has also increased both the number of mobile food pantries it holds as well as the number of soup kitchens and food pantries it serves.
“We are trying to stay in front of demand,” Liponis said.
Liponis said the warehouse would enhance the Food Bank’s work in the North Country providing space for coolers and freezers and for dry storage. Currently, the organization’s only warehouse is in Manchester. She said a warehouse here would improve the product mix and allow for more meat, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Local food panties and soup kitchens would have closer access. It would also help distribution to the northernmost towns in the state such as Pittsburg.
Kenney wrote that in the year between his letters, no one could have anticipated consumer prices would increase 9.1 percent and the tremendous increases in gas, food and oil.
“If other parts of the state are being impacted by this, the northern part of the state will suffer more for sure,” he said.
Anticipating high energy costs this winter, Kenney said the governor and executive council have doubled the appropriation for the LIHEAP fuel assistance program and also increased the electric assistance program.
“The need for a well-stocked food distribution center in the North Country is greatly needed to support our population needs during the winter and toughest times,” he concluded.
The New Hampshire Food Bank receives no federal or state funding for food distribution. Last year, it procured and distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies.
