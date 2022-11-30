CONCORD — Eamon Kelley (D-Berlin) has been declared the winner of the state House Coos District 7 election following a review of contested ballots on Monday.
District 7 includes the city of Berlin and towns of Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield. It is one of several Coos County districts that were changed in redistricting earlier this year.
Republican John Greer of Carroll has conceded the election after noting the Ballot Law Commission found no change in the vote total from the recent recount.
He said: “This means I am still short two votes. As a result of this finding, I am conceding to Representative Kelly. I wish him success in representing the people of District 7. I am also honored to have come so close to victory in this hard-fought race.”
Kelley could not be reached for comment, but following the initial recount said, “I look forward to returning to Concord next year on behalf of the new district.”
Last week Kelley said that due to work commitments he did not plan to attend Monday’s meeting of the Ballot Law Commission unless he was required.
The final election result was 2,452 votes for Kelley to 2,450 votes for Greer. Kelley requested a recount following the close election night results that showed Greer winning 2,447-2,443.
Greer contested the recount, challenging the Secretary of State’s determination of votes on 10 ballots. The Secretary of State’s office provided copies of the challenged ballots, which included ballots where bubbles had not been completely filled in, or names had been circled or an X or checkmark had been made rather than filling in the circles. A pdf of all the challenged ballots is posted with this story on The Berlin Sun website.
During the recount on Nov. 15, Democrats also recorded challenges of 10 ballots, most of which had been recorded as undervotes, meaning no vote was selected, or overvotes, meaning too many candidates were chosen. The three overvote ballots had Greer’s bubble partially filled in and Kelley’s bubble completely filled in.
After a review of all of those challenged ballots, the Ballot Law Commission recorded no change in the recount.
Greer said Monday night that his attorneys were reviewing the proceedings of the commission, but on Tuesday he released his concession statement, which also included praise for all the officials involved in counting the election results.
He said, “I have found the election officials in Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield, as well as the Secretary of State, to be conscientious, honest, diligent and transparent in the ballot count. We have issues with our election laws, but the problem does not rest with our state workers, who are doing a terrific job under pressure.”
