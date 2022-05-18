GORHAM — Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod denied a motion to reconsider his decision that allowing OHRV use along the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood in Gorham constitutes an unconstitutional taking of abutters’ property.
Attorney Arthur Cunningham, who represents the plaintiffs, called MacLeod’s rejection of the motion for reconsideration further vindication of his clients’ position. He said his clients are seeking monetary compensation from the town of Gorham and the state for the taking of their property.
Thirteen abutters, who live along the Presidential Rail Trail, Route 2/Lancaster Road area, filed suit in 2018 against Gorham and the N.H. Departments of Transportation and Natural and Cultural Resources. The plaintiffs charged that the excessive noise, dust and fumes, mainly from ATVs, prevented them from enjoying their properties. The abutters also complained about improper behavior by some riders.
After a three-day bench trial in February, MacLeod ruled in favor of the abutters.
He said allowing OHRV traffic on state and town roads in that neighborhood constituted “an unconstitutional taking of the plaintiffs’ properties by inverse condemnation.”
The judge ruled that seven of the plaintiffs had presented evidence of their specific claims and were entitled to just compensation.
The town of Gorham and the two state agencies filed a joint motion for reconsideration. In an order released last week, MacLeod said he felt the motion highlighted the defense’s disagreement or disapproval of the court’s conclusion. But he said the motion “fails to demonstrate that the court overlooked or misapprehended a matter of fact or law. Accordingly, the court denies the defendants’ motion to reconsider.”
Cunningham said the next step is a hearing before the judge on damages. He warned that his clients are seeking monetary compensation for their loss and ruled out property tax abatements as a means of compensation. Furthermore, he said the compensation should continue as long as the OHRV traffic remains in that neighborhood.
MacLeod denied the plaintiffs’ request to be awarded attorney fees and expenses totaling approximately $360,000.
Cunningham argued the plaintiffs were entitled to have their legal fees covered. He charged the defense had pursued a strategy of using procedural hurdles to drag out the case and wear down the plaintiffs financially and emotionally. He said the town and state never made a good faith effort to find a solution.
While the plaintiffs may not have liked their litigation strategy, the defense said their motion failed to allege any specific bad faith conduct.
The plaintiffs referred to a June 2018 hearing in which Assistant State Attorney General Anne Rice said there would be no settlement discussions.
The defense said the case was still new at that time and there were motions to dismiss that had not been decided. The defense said it spent funds and resources to create an alternative Route 16 access to the trail system in an attempt to mitigate the abutters’ complaints with no promise of a settlement.
Cunningham filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to reconsider its denial of the plaintiffs’ motion for legal fees and expenses.
