Don't feed the Canada geese
Buy Now

Canada Geese are common on the Androscoggin River and the city has posted signs urging people not to feed. Still, people can be seen feeding them especially in Rotary Park along the river. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

BERLIN — Berlin City Council on Monday approved a new city ordinance prohibiting the feeding of geese, ducks and other wildlife.

Following a final review of the proposed ordinance, the council voted to amend the fine schedule and approve the ordinance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.