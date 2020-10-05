By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
NORTHUMBERLAND — Thirty-three workers ran several pieces of rolling stock to operate, in essence, a slow-moving assembly line of sorts last week to rehabilitate 3.17 miles track of the privately-owned short line St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad (SLR), bringing it up to current North American industry standards.
The machine-operating crew that installed the new continuous welded rail on SLR’s main line worked on Thursday, Oct. 1, on a section located behind the American Legion Post 17 on U.S. Route 3.
The $1.8 million infrastructure project was funded by a 50-50 match.
The state appropriated $900,000 of its 2020-21 capital budget funds to the Department of Transportation to support this rehab project, with SLR matching that sum, dollar for dollar, said Charles Hunter of St. Albans, Vt., assistant vice president of government affairs at the Genessee & Wyoming RR, the short-line that owns SLR.
SLR’s route provides connectivity between the North American freight rail network and the state’s North Country, including five municipalities: Gorham, Berlin, Stark, Groveton and North Stratford, according to the narrative prepared for the five-member Executive Council. “The SLR is a vital transportation link for existing as well as future N.H. businesses that depend on freight rail shipments,” it reads.
The line’s current freight car load weight limit is restricted to 263,000 pounds per railcar, while the modern standard is 286,000 pound — a 12½-ton difference.
New Hampshire businesses, primarily forest products, pulp and paper products, propane, plastics and other fuels, suffer from a competitive disadvantage, Hunter said.
Over time, SLR, assisted by two previous matching DOT grants in 2016-17 and 2018-19, has upgraded its rails. The rails that were in place were fabricated over 80 years ago of lighter No. 100-pound weight steel, using non-controlled cold technology, and then bolted in 39-foot-long sections. These now-obsolete tracks cannot safely support the heavier weight of today’s modern railcars.
“Through a series of federal and state public-private partnerships and a steady stream of investment by SLR, most of line has been upgraded with new, heavier No. 115-pound continuously welded rail,” the narrative reads. SLR maintains 52.6 miles of track in New Hampshire, from North Stratford, where it has an interchange with the N.H. Central RR, to Shelburne. Trackage rights allow this international railroad to operate from Montreal, Canada, to Portland, Maine.
The long-range goal, which SLR began to move towards in 2009, is to open up the entire route to modern 286,000-pound freight carload shipping, returning the track to a good state of repair and allowing for increased speeds to support future growth in freight traffic for multiple commodities.
The “finish line” — the final segment — is now just 7.6 track miles away, all in Northumberland and Stratford.
The estimated cost is $4.6 million, and, once again, if the state DOT pays 50 percent, then SLR would match by paying 50 percent, Hunter said.
The just-installed 2020-21 continuous welded rail was manufactured at the Structural and Rail Division of Steel Dynamics, Inc., of Columbia City, Ind. The Railroad Division of Vision Industrial Services of DeQuincy, La., supplied the specialized workers who hailed from several states plus most of the rolling stock.
Each day’s work starts with an all-hands-on-deck safety meeting at which hazards, potential hazards and operating procedures are reviewed in detail. SLR general manager Jason Birkel SLR roadmaster Christopher Fletcher and Hunter listened attentively.
The crew and equipment next worked to replace a badly worn curve on SLR track in Gorham that was on the edge of becoming unsafe. That project’s costs were paid entirely by SLR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.