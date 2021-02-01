Inexperience cited in three separate snowmobile accidents

COOS COUNTY— Inexperience was cited by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department as the cause in three separate snowmobile crashes that resulted in serious injuries to the operators.
A Massachusetts woman suffered serious injuries when she lost control of her rental snowmobile Saturday morning on Trail 12a near the warming hut in Randolph.
Colleen M. Legros, 43, of North Andover, Mass., told authorities she had been riding for about an hour when the accident occurred.
Legros told authorities she had little experience snowmobiling and was making a turn when she suddenly mistook the throttle for the brake and accelerated abruptly over a snowbank, through the air and into a tree.
A 911 call drew first responders from the Randolph Fire Department, Gorham Fire and Gorham Ambulance to the scene as well as a Fish and Game conservation officer.
Due to the nature of the injuries to the operator and the distance from any maintained road, the operator was transported from the scene to an awaiting ambulance on a tracked utility terrain vehicle.
Ultimately, the operator was taken by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Fish and Game said inexperience is considered the primary factor in the accident. Legros was wearing a helmet and had appropriate gear for the conditions.
On Friday, Jan. 29, another inexperienced snowmobiler crashed near Gorham.
Konstantin Ioannidis, 30, of Watertown, Mass., was snowmobiling for the first time and was on a guided tour when he lost control of the snowmobile just minutes into the ride.
The machine was on the town access trail a short distance from Main Street in Gorham when it went off the trail short before noon and struck a tree. Ioannidis was thrown from the snowmobile upon impact and suffered serious injuries, Fish and Game said.
Gorham Fire and EMS responded to the 911 call as did Fish and Game conservation officers. The crash scene was located in very close proximity to Bellevue Place, which provided easy access for responding rescue personnel.
Ioannidis was subsequently taken from the scene by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Fish and Game said inexperience is believed to be the primary factor in the crash. The release said this was the first time Ioannidis had ever been snowmobiling and that the crash occurred minutes into his ride.
Fish and Game also responded Saturday night to a snowmobile accident in Pittsburg.
Giovani Fodera, 30 of Reading, Mass., was operating a family member’s snowmobile alone on First Connecticut Lake.
Fish and Game said Fodera admitted to operating the snowmobile at a very high rate of speed beyond his ability to control. The snowmobile struck rocks leading up to the shoreline, causing him and the snowmobile to crash.
Witnesses rushed to his aid and brought Fodera back to the rental cabins where his group were staying and dialed 911. An emergency response was initiated and Fodera was transported by the 45th Parallel Ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital’s helicopter pad where he was met by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious injuries.
The snowmobile received extensive damage.
Fish and Game determined operator inexperience and excessive speed were the primary contributing factors in the crash.
